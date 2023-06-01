“A big shoutout and a congratulations to the young man who graduated from Dalton High School who was drafted by the Detroit Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs. Congratulations, young man, and I wish you all the luck.”
“To the person asking about war movies featuring Blacks here are a few I recommend: ‘Red Tails,’ about the Tuskegee airmen, is wonderful; ‘Glory,’ featuring Denzel Washington, is a Civil War movie; ‘Men of Honor’ features the first Black master diver in the Navy and features Cuba Gooding Jr.”
“It has been one year since 21 were killed at Uvalde, Texas. What has changed? The Republicans are trampling on the First Amendment by taking books away from children while they refuse to discuss the Second Amendment ... There is a shooting every day. They will kill us all, Republicans included, ... before they are willing to discuss sensible gun background checks.”
“Can somebody tell me why on a Sunday morning you can be on Walnut Avenue with basically no traffic and a car will pull up behind you at 40 mph, what the speed limit is, and ride your bumper, and there’s no traffic whatsoever to keep him from going around you. That just don’t make sense.”
“Jimmy Carter was the worst president we’ve ever had in America. He was also the most honest president we’ve ever had in America and a true Christian. and everyone knows an honest man and a true Christian cannot function in government in Washington or in Whitfield County or anywhere else in government.”
“As much as you hear the term inclusive coming out of the liberal intelligentsia and the media nowadays they cannot actually be inclusive because they would have to include deliberate thought, which might go against their narrative, and they would have to include more of the whole story instead of just a very partial one.”
“To the caller who is celebrating not having to see conservatives not shopping at Target, please allow me to un-inform you that as of today Target has lost $10 billion (in market valuation). Go woke, go broke.”
“How can anyone believe Donald Trump will do anything he says he will do.”
“You think President Biden is mean, hateful and self-centered? Do you know who the last president was?”
“How can anyone with a shred of common sense, as this was put, not see what Trump did to this country. I don’t understand.”
“I laughed so loud when I read some of the comments in Wednesday’s paper — crime is down, border arrests at an all-time high, our economy is as strong as it’s ever been, grocery shelves haven’t been empty in years, please stop printing fact-free attacks on Biden, Biden gets blamed for everything bad, Trump gets credit for everything good, and the last one, Trump will not go to jail until after the election because Biden may need someone to run against, someone he can beat, and then maybe Trump will be put in jail. Talk about out of touch, I did not know so many people live under a rock.”
“For those of you who haven’t figured it out yet, the sole purpose of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s impeachment charade is just her latest scam to get you to send her more money.”
