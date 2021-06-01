Today's Forum for June 2

"I want to thank the kind and generous young man who paid for my groceries at Aldi on Friday. What a nice thing to do. Thank you, thank you!"
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing exactly what the voters who put her in office expect her to do by stopping federal funding for schools that have little to show for it. Solar cells and infrastructure in rural areas at this time is a waste of taxpayers' money that could be put to better use. She is trying to stop all the useless spending that can't really be justified. RINOs is just a polite name for Democrats."
"I’m tired of people saying that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump make good leaders because they stand up to the Democrats. I’m not impressed with someone who is mouthy to the opposing side or who hates the opposition. That’s a really easy stance to take and it requires little risk. Personally, I’m more impressed with someone who can stand up to their own party members and do what’s right. That takes actual courage and is inherently more risky. Also, it takes a true servant to realize that one must represent all their constituents, not just the ones that worship them. People like MTG and Trump are not good leaders just because they have followers."
"The article on page three of the weekend Daily Citizen-News about the men who were charged with armed robbery with a gun, assault, battery and felony theft of an auto. The last sentence reads both are out of jail. Really? What do you have to do these days to stay in jail? How safe does this make you feel?"
"If studying your country's history leaves you in smiles every time, you're not doing it right. Studying accurately includes being able to analyze the good and the bad. Otherwise, you're studying nationalist propaganda."
"A bunch of us wish you would go ahead and change the name from Today's Forum to the Political Forum!"
"Anyone out there in Forum Land know whether the senior citizens still get a free Georgia fishing license? How about checking that out, editor?"
Editor's note: According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, "Georgia residents 65 and older born before July 1, 1952, can obtain a free Senior Lifetime Sportsman’s hunting and fishing license. There are no transaction fees for this free license. This license does not have to be renewed, and is valid for your lifetime. Persons 65 and older born on July 1, 1952, or after may purchase low-cost lifetime or annual licenses." You can get the free resident Senior Lifetime Sportsman’s License by going to www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, going to a license agent or by calling (800) 366-2661.
"All I hear these days are Democrats and Republicans after each other, the Blacks and whites are after each other. Can't we just settle down and be Americans and stop all of this foolishness?"
"When President Trump hinted last year that the virus might have come from a lab in Wuhan, China, it was blasted and trashed by the media — you name it. Now, Joe Biden wants an investigation into allegations of the virus coming from a lab. Amazing, isn't it?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.