“I’m very disappointed to see that the rec center could not find a better time to do their renovations, which I know they desperately need, than the summer, and deprive the children of the swimming pool which they would have thoroughly enjoyed. It could have been done before or after. I don’t understand that sort of reasoning.”
“The pool is closed for the summer, you’ve got to be kidding me. They’ve had nine months out of the year to do this and they picked the most needed time to close the pool.”
“Could somebody explain to me in the Forum why the city decided in the middle of swimming season to revamp the rec center? It never fails though, if it has to do with city government in Dalton it’s always done backward.”
“Lenard Whaley that was in Saturday’s paper is a really great example of why we should hire local county administrators that care about our local people instead of getting someone from out of town.”
“A lot of people want the roads repaved once a month but not to have their taxes ever go up a single penny, and they don’t see the problem there.”
“That Whitfield County Board of Education has got some huge increase there. I think they need to tighten their shoestrings.”
“Pride is generally not a good thing, especially if it is based on nothing other than human reason.”
“I’ve always lived in Dalton, I have been campaigning for over 50 years, the Democrats and Republicans, Biden and Trump, the people in Dalton that are backing Biden and the people in Dalton that are backing Trump scare me to death.”
“Trump’s problems with Mar-a-Lago is (because of the) power-hungry Democratic Party.”
“Trump’s indictments just indicate the Democrats’ unwillingness to give up power.”
“I was watching the news just seeing Fetterman up there, it’s totally sad, and Biden together, that goes to show you the Democrats will do anything to stay in power, they don’t care about America, they never have.”
“In American politics who becomes president depends on two things: who has the most money and who can lie the most.”
“It’s fairly obvious that a lot of people can’t handle the shame of having supported Trump and rather than take a hard look at themselves they are just projecting all of their anger onto Biden. Classic con victims.”
“Can Donald Trump not see that the American people don’t like him? Hillary Clinton beat him by (almost) three million, Joe Biden over seven million, and now hundreds of us Republicans are against him. Why doesn’t he drop out and give somebody else a chance?”
“I am confused by groups that claim to promote tolerance and inclusion, which they presume to accomplish by excluding all who disagree.”
“Both of Trump’s arrests so far this year were not from Bragg, Biden, the Department of Justice or anyone other than grand juries of his peers. They were based on investigations that began long before his 2024 announcement. Read the indictments for both cases. He did this to himself.”
“I would love to hear someone explain in detail what made Trump so much better as a president because I can’t think of a single reason why he was or would be.”
“Have you noticed that Ivanka has not been seen around her father lately? She knows he’s toast, too, and she doesn’t want to go to jail.”
“Trump was impeached, in part, because he tried to withhold congressionally-mandated aid to Ukraine unless they fabricated evidence against Joe Biden. That’s not ‘outlandish’; it’s evil and treasonous.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene said she doesn’t want her staff to be educated about vaccines.”
