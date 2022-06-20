“God continues his reminders that good souls continue to dwell among us. My sincere appreciation to the kind lady and gentleman who pushed me to the head of the Aldi line Friday morning and paid for my purchases. May God continue to bless you and yours.”
“Herschel Walker’s chances don’t look so hot now that he’s confessed to having no fewer than three illegitimate children. Republicans should have picked someone, anyone, else.”
“It’s beginning to look like Mike Pence was actually willing to stand up to Trump and tell him his plans to overthrow the election results were not only wrong morally but also criminal. No wonder Trump wanted his people to hang him.”
“By attacking Mike Pence, Trump was attacking an elected official of the government of the United States. Trump was attacking the government itself. The attack itself was sedition.”
“Here is a paragraph from Reuters, an international news agency known for its unbiased and truthful coverage of world news: ‘The war has caused global economic disruption and surging prices for food and energy, forcing central banks around the world to jack up borrowing costs even while their economies stumble.’ So, please stop listening to lying Fox News and quit blaming Biden for shortages and rising prices.”
“This is a reminder to the people who keep carping about 14th District voters who voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene. As many of you like to remind us, Biden won ‘fair and square,’ whatever that means, but the will of the people be done. Many MTG voters feel the same way. Let it be.”
“Brian Kemp’s TV ad shows Stacey Abrams saying Georgia is the worst state to live. Don’t be fooled. You need to hear the rest of what she said. It puts it in a whole different perspective.”
“No, I am not proud of my ancestors who owned human beings as slaves and then fought a war for their rights to do so. Nobody has the right to own another human being and nobody ever should. It’s shameful.”
“Student debt. Everybody has debt. I did 20 years in the Navy, owed $200,000 on my home. Is my debt going to be forgiven?”
“If the people of this country don’t realize that CNN is a joke, God help us.”
“Somebody in Washington needs to tell the Chinese government that the rest of the world is not interested in dealing with their problems. I don’t want to deal with another round of toilet paper and toothpaste shortages so they can get down to a zero caseload of COVID. If they want a perfect world, why don’t they erect a bubble over the country?”
“You can put three armed police officers in every school in America and if they do like they did in Texas and go and stand around the sidewalks until the SWAT team gets there for 77 minutes, then people are going to get killed and they’re doing no good whatsoever.”
“Anybody that thinks that the president of the United States, Congress or the government works for y’all have been fooled. They don’t work for the American people. If they did, we would have fired them a long time ago. They work for themselves. They have stock in everything that’s gone up, from gas all the way to the food. They’re getting rich and we’re going broke to the poor house. They don’t work for the American people.”
“Joe Biden has become an incompetent dictator, hasn’t he?”
“Liz Cheney can sit on her high horse in Congress and badmouth Trump until the cows come home. But when the Republicans retake Congress in November, they’re going to put her and Nancy Pelosi in the hot seat.”
“I’d rather pay 5 bucks for gas than pay $150 million for a supposed billionaire to play golf.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.