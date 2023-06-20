“Kudos to the people who gave Lenard Whaley the quilt. He is a wonderful man, comes from a wonderful family, and I’m just glad to see people recognizing him and hope he has a great life.”
“They need a precinct on Airport Road to eliminate all of these accidents. This is one dangerous road. Or they need to have law enforcement just staked out on Airport Road on every block. They need law enforcement to set up radar to check how fast these people are speeding on this particular road. This will save tons of lives because I have sat on my porch and watched cars speed down this road doing like 100 mph. Please get this looked at because they need this on Airport Road.”
“I have an idea. Why doesn’t the county start charging people to walk these trails and things they’re building and ball fields and we might get some money back out of that so we can pave the roads, don’t you think?”
“Well, I was glad to see this morning that I wasn’t in the obituaries, and I’m glad to hear that Pat Sajak is retiring from ‘The Wheel of Fortune.’ He proves anybody can host a game show.”
“When is all this stuff about ‘I’m offended,’ ‘We’re offended’ stuff going to stop. Every day in the paper something is changing. One thing’s coming down, another thing is being redone. Now they’re taking the Confederate decals off the tags because one person gripes about it and they go and take care of it. Why can’t they just leave things alone? Most of these people that are wanting all of these changes don’t even know what they’re changing for. They just want to be part of it and they have not a clue of what’s going on and what they’re offended about.”
“I don’t know how we got there but I guess for the past 10 to 15 years we’ve decided that if women are going to be strong then men have to be weak. So us just celebrating Father’s Day, we tried to bring up fathers and how strong they are and that’s offending women? It should offend women if men aren’t strong and leaders of the family.”
“I can’t believe how few people will turn in an In Memory Of or In Honor Of their mother and father on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. It takes so little effort, and remember how when you were growing up they were always there for you, and still are, and I just can’t understand why it is people are so eager to put in here about politics but can they put in here on Father’s and Mother’s Day a little article to let their mother and dad know they still remember them? It just doesn’t seem right.”
“It was so disheartening to read an article of all the parents in Georgia of transgender children that are having to leave the state because of this draconian new law that takes effect on July 1 which will deny treatment in most cases. But it brought back memories of growing up in North Carolina during the era of racial unrest and my dad used to say the South will go into the 20th century kicking and screaming. The 21st century has been here for 22 years and they’re still trying to find the 20th.”
“For the United States to have meetings with countries like China and Iran is just a big waste of time. Neither of those countries is going to abide by anything.”
“I agree, Marjorie Taylor Greene would not work very well with the Democratic Party. She has this horrible habit of telling the truth.”
“No amount of presidential double talk is going to make up for the damage the Biden administration has done to this country. We are without a doubt the laughingstock of the world.”
“Fox News does not tell anybody to hate somebody. That’s CNN’s and MSNBC’s job.”
“I am tired of not being able to hear the news on Saturday night or Sunday night because of the stupid golf tournament.”
“Thanks to Home Depot for the helpful service we received in the late afternoon.”
“Dick Polman only runs someone down. Why do you print him?”
