Today's Forum for June 22

"If you are a Republican, I highly recommend that you read Dick Yarborough’s column from Saturday. He very nicely sums up what’s happening to the party and what will likely happen in the near future. We are like a dog with a bone barking at its own reflection in a stream. And we’re about to lose our bone."
"So now Dick Yarbrough is essentially using the logic that Republicans should unify and rally behind Gov. Brian Kemp to avoid the possibility of Stacey Abrams becoming governor of Georgia? There are still several of us that feel disenfranchised because of Kemp. I would definitely prefer Abrams over Kemp at this point."
"What happened to the city of Dalton cleaning up the carnival atmosphere in West Hill Cemetery off of Emery Street? Where is code enforcement? A six-foot lighted Christmas tree in the middle of June? I love Christmas and its meaning but really?"
"So Hamilton thinks telehealth will be an effective alternative for people requiring mental health services. Perhaps it will be for established, stable patients. Otherwise? They might as well tell people experiencing various medical emergencies to take an aspirin and call me in the morning."
"So you would vote for Trump to erase someone's vote. How about the fact that Trump wants to erase our democracy? Would you still vote for him for that?"
"All those people that hate Biden so much, why don't you send those stimulus checks back since you hate him so much? If not, hey I would be happy to take them off your hands."
"People, people, people. Stop it, stop it, stop it. You've got to stop letting the same people get back into office. It just keeps going from generations to generations. These people do not send their kids to public schools, why are they making decisions for our children? They send their kids to private schools, let them go and make decisions at the private schools because they sure don't have our interests at heart. It's all about power."
"The reader who had the long comment about all of the problems they had encountered at the post office and they specifically mentioned the tape, I know exactly the person you're talking about. That's been going on for years. I started taking a roll of Scotch tape in my pocket and I would always make sure I showed it to that person while I was standing in line."
"Why is the media obsessed with the goings-on of mayors in Democratic-run cities? People as incompetent as Lori Lightfoot and Keisha Lance Bottoms don't need constant exposure through the media. And what about reporting cities like Miami and San Diego where the mayors know what they're doing and are doing a good job? You never hear about those."
"I can understand you being a Democrat and liking John Kasich. He's a Democrat, too."
"Michael Reagan's column did not glorify Vladimir Putin. As far as Biden is concerned, Putin did eat his lunch. As far as Trump, Trump wasn't scared of Putin despite what the mainstream media spews as lies."
"Where, oh where, is our great President Donald Trump? Joe Biden is leading us into a depression."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.