“To the Forum person who said Joe Biden has been a successful president because he said he would transform this country. Well, he’s transformed it alright. Into the biggest mess I’ve seen in my 67 years! Thanks, Joe.”
“You are absolutely, unequivocally right about Biden transforming this country. The cost of living has skyrocketed. You mustn’t be on a fixed income where you have to decide what you can afford just to make it from paycheck to paycheck.”
“In the four years Trump was president there was a lot of Trump bashing. Some of it accurate, some of it not. However, in those four years I never saw one vulgar bumper sticker, not one. No, it seems there a lot of vulgar Biden bumper stickers. Does that say something about Trump supporters? I think it does!”
“I’d pay several dollars to see Biden and Trump in a bicycle race.”
“To the person commenting on global warming in 1914 (record high temperature for June 14 was in that year): Go do your research. Look up the average high temperatures in the summer and, particularly, the average low temperatures in winter for the past 10 years and compare to the 10-year period for the 1960s. Once you’ve done that, come back and discuss the topic of global warming in the Forum.”
“To the person who said we should check out the teacher salaries in the states that border Georgia, your logic is severely flawed. Check out salaries in all 50 states and you’ll see the South is not doing so well in general. Just because Georgia teacher salaries are slightly less terrible than the terrible salaries around us doesn’t mean our salaries are what they should be. Yes, promises to raise salaries are often a ploy used by politicians, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t needed.”
“Children don’t have to die of COVID-19 but they do. Children don’t have to die of gun violence but they do. Republicans called COVID-19 a hoax and I suppose gun advocates in Texas thought the good guys having guns would stop the bloodshed in Uvalde. Never elect another Republican.”
“I’ve been hiding in my house since 1987 so the rhythm can’t get me.”
“Stacey Abrams has never preached hate and discontent. She is running for all Georgians. If you think that is hate, it’s on you.”
“Non-gay students are not being indoctrinated by talking about gay children, gay parents or gay marriage. I’ve been reading books about straight children, straight parents (please remember that I was born and raised by straight parents) and heterosexual marriage all my life and I’ve not turned straight yet. It’s a ridiculous argument meant to appeal to your prejudices.”
“My phone says ‘missed calls.’ Which is an odd description of something I watched happen.”
“I spent Father’s Day thinking of my dad and trying to improve on the phrase ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’”
“Staffing issues are just a polite way of saying people are too lazy to work. If you want things to change, get a job and do your part.”
“When is Whitfield County going to start working on the roads? From north to south, east to west the roads are falling apart. But we have really nice walking trails and parks.”
“Conversion to green energy is a good thing but not without a well-thought-out, logical plan. You cannot simply eliminate the use of fossil fuels and not expect chaos to follow. I doubt that the green energy supporters realize the millions of acres that would be required to convert even a small portion of our energy supply to wind and solar or the amount of metals needed for batteries.”
“I need college football!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.