Today's Forum for June 23

"Thank you Dalton-Whitfield NAACP and all the sponsors of the amazing Juneteenth 2021 celebration. Every event was well planned and a lot of fun. The parade was bigger than ever and the gala dinner a smashing success. Family Fun Day was just that — full of family and happy people having fun. Can't wait for an even bigger celebration next year!"
"It did my heart good to see the Juneteenth parade march down Hamilton without having to walk past a monument to slavery. 'The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.'”
"When employees whine about being overwhelmed at work (especially healthcare workers), supervisors need to ask them to put up their smartphones/smartwatches and do what they are getting paid very good money to do. Facebook and personal shopping should be limited to their lunch breaks."
"When people say Biden and Harris are doing a bad job, I really wish they would quantify it. I suspect they really mean 'he's just quietly, competently working instead of engaging in mindless culture wars' and, well ... that's his job. A washed-up game show host, he isn't."
"I just read John Stossel's column 'The poor get richer.' John Stossel is not telling the whole story. We don't expect the billionaires to divide their wealth. We just expect people like Bezos and the others to pay their fair share of taxes. The list came out this month of the big companies that were not paying any federal taxes. Jeff Bezos is worth billions and paid zero in federal taxes, and yet my working children are paying their fair share of taxes."
"When Donald Trump was president, the media was clamoring for him to take a cognitive and physical test to prove that he was fit to be president. I don't hear that now regarding Joe Biden's obviously impaired mental and physical state."
"For all you Republicans out there that stayed home and didn't vote in November and January because you were mad at Trump or Kemp, I hope you're happy. Everybody else is suffering for your lack of participation. When Republicans don't vote, Democrats win."
"Are there any vets in Dalton that make house calls, so to speak, to these places like Whitfield Place and Whitfield Commons and all these other places for elderly people that have dogs or cats that need some attention that they could come out and help us with our cats and dogs? If anyone knows of any, please put it in the Forum and let me know who they are. Thank you."
"Regarding the Dalton post office, I'd like to say I've always gotten exceptional service, polite and friendly, and I certainly have never had any kind of complaints at all. They've always been excellent."
"We should have term limits on a person that's mayor, the sheriff. I think we should have term limits on all the elected people. If you keep doing the same thing you're going to keep getting the same results. I say term limits. After you run twice and win, that's it, just like the president. You shouldn't keep running and running, because your community will never change."
