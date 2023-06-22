“Strong men aren’t threatened by women’s equality, they celebrate it.”
“Well, Airport Road is not the only place in Dalton that there are people running over the speed limit and dangerously. You need to check out Ridge Road, there’s one yesterday come around the curve just a flying and went around and around and ran off the road, but that’s just one of the few that got what was coming to them. They need to slow down.”
“If you are driving in the fast lane on one of Whitfield County’s four-lane roads, like the bypass or Cleveland Highway, and you become aware that you’ve been driving for miles beside someone in the slow lane, take the time to look in your rear-view mirror. All of those cars bunched up behind you would like for you to either slow down and fall in behind the car beside you or speed up and move over in front of it. It’s not that difficult.”
“I was wondering if the county can’t get enough taxes to pave the roads if they couldn’t pass a SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) so we can get our roads paved. I noticed Walker County did it so I don’t know why we can’t do it if they can’t get them done with what they’ve got.”
“The most ubiquitous example of the indoctrination of children is religious education, which works on the premise of ‘get them while they’re young.’ Why doesn’t an all-powerful God create humans already equipped with all the religious education they’ll need? Think about it: one religion.”
“Critical race theory is the study of how laws and social policy suppress/benefit various racial and social groups in society. Yes, it frequently reveals injustice that causes awareness of roles we may unknowingly play to promote the suppression of others. This is not designed to instill guilt in those who benefit from such laws and policies but is hopefully an inspiration to correct past practices and work toward equality for all Americans.”
“Is there no prosecution for a Democrat?”
“Watch as Republicans pivot from ‘Democrats never get prosecuted’ to ‘Hunter got off easy’ to ‘They are just doing it because they have to’ without batting an eyelash.”
“After the decision on Hunter Biden you have to admit we are now living in a banana republic.”
“I don’t guess there is equal justice for all, are they, according to the Biden deal.”
“Republicans are apoplectic to the point of hypoxia. Hunter Biden was charged with misdemeanor tax evasion which the richest 5% likely could be charged with every year. Hunter paid it. So what? He was never a member of the government like Trump’s family nor did he get a pardon. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., found nothing.”
“Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the government of the United States. His problem is not mine. Stop letting Republicans jerk you around, again.”
“Here’s something you won’t read in the mainstream media: The FBI redacted information from the 1023 unclassified document (concerning) the FBI’s confidential human source (who said he was told) there were 17 audio recordings of then-vice president Biden and his son Hunter made by the person who allegedly bribed the then-vice president.”
“The Republicans are so jealous because Hunter Biden’s got more money than they’ve got. They all ought to be investigated, Democrats and Republicans.”
“President Biden didn’t interfere into the investigation of Hunter by a Trump-appointed investigator and didn’t pardon him like Trump did Kushner’s father for tax evasion ... . Republicans ruining America.”
“I suppose a lot of people have reached the same conclusion I have about government stonewalling. They immediately open ‘an investigation’ and then the answer is always ‘The matter is under investigation and we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.’”
“So Democrats are unwilling to give up power? What an absurd statement! Go to your computer and type Jan. 6 into your search engine and see what happened at the Capitol. Obviously, you were sleeping that day.”
“More clickbait. ‘How concerned are you about immigration?’ It doesn’t ask whether we need more or less and why. Clicking any level of ‘concerned’ or ‘unconcerned’ says nothing.”
“Moms for Liberty is just the woman version of the Proud Boys. Both need to go away forever.”
