"Joe Biden, y'all's president, has got a lot of room to talk when he calls somebody else a dictator."
"Joe Biden said he may be behind in the polls but he still believes he can beat Teddy Roosevelt in the next election."
"We all can agree upon the fact that Biden is old and senile but ending a gun speech with the phrase 'God save the Queen' when America hasn't even got a queen to save, that's about as bad as I could think it would ever get."
"OK, Democrats, we sit here and listen to you go on and on about President Trump, about Marjorie Taylor Greene, OK, we get where you're coming from. You're getting the wrong information about these people but we get where you're coming from. What I want to ask and it's to the Democratic voters, how does one elect Fetterman, Feinstein and Biden? Those people have to be propped up, they cannot go out there and do a speech. This is a broken democracy when that happens."
"We've got a two-tier democracy, a two-tier justice system and a president that don't care nothing about the American people."
"Kendra Kingsbury, a former FBI analyst, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for violating the Espionage Act by keeping classified documents at her personal residence, the same as Donald Trump did at Mar-a-Lago."
"Maybe this will help folks understand why Trump is in trouble over classified documents and Pence and Biden are not. Suppose you had a relative hurt and in the hospital in Calhoun and you drove 100 mph to get there and luckily made it without incident, your relative is going to be OK and you felt the urge to confess to the authorities about speeding, called them and they said, 'Do not ever do that again and have a nice day.' On the other hand, if you wanted to get to a sale at the outlet mall in Calhoun and drove 100 mph, the police started trying to pull you over and you crossed the median, drove south in the northbound lane hoping the police would not follow, then tried to push the police car off the road, got away, and went home to find them waiting for you because after all they have video of what you did and your tag number, so you tell them you didn't do it. Then you tell them you had a right to do it. I'm guessing they would throw the book at you even if you think you are a big shot."
"I would like to make a comment about Hunter Biden, and Newsmax and Fox News is really blowing this up but they do not mention anything about Donald Trump and his kids dealing with China, Saudi Arabia, or any of that. It's like a kid's game, they're not calling the kettle black. How can Donald Trump's son-in-law get $2 billion from Saudi Arabia? It don't make sense. Newsmax and Fox News are some very unhappy people. ... For grown men to get up on TV every day and tell lies and then call themselves Christian people, that's hypocrites."
"Hunter Biden has done no more than the Trump boys. And at least he admitted his guilt, wait till Donald goes to court, that's when the fireworks are going off, and I can hardly wait."
"In the Dalton paper article Sen. Ossoff said artificial intelligence is an 'existential threat' to human rights. Well, artificial intelligence is the only kind of intelligence that him and the Democrats have. They don't even have common sense."
"Everyone is trying to put the blame on Kamala Harris, her performance. Issues like immigration, abortion. Throughout history everyone knows that every presidency, every president, has dealt with immigration problems, it's not just because she's the vice president. This has always been an issue. Every issue has been an issue with every president so it's not just Vice President Kamala Harris. It's not only Kamala Harris because she's a Black female. It could also be the president's problem. So each and every president has had a problem on every subject: immigration, voting rights, climate change. But please, don't just say it's Kamala Harris."
"Our culture has become obscene and corrupt. Pornography and pride all play their part, and social mediocrity. It all serves the purpose of our enemies."
"So the Bernie Bros are switching to Kennedy Kooks for this election cycle, huh?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.