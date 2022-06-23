“Those who believe that Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Herschel Walker are remotely qualified to hold public office are wearing blinders and ear plugs.”
“Taking issue with those voting for a certain candidate is in no way comparable to taking issue with the legitimacy of election results. The first is an opinion on someone’s verifiable actions: You voted for a person and we think you made a foolish choice. The second is a stubborn refusal to admit the truth of something that has been proven multiple times: that the election was not stolen. This is another case of apples and oranges. Your logic is lacking actual logic.”
“I wish the Citizen would get back in the habit of endorsing politicians. With so much chafe to sort through, someone with the time to point out the wheat would be appreciated.”
“Older people who blame all of society’s ills on ‘the kids these days’ never seem to want to reflect on the part they played to bring things to such a state.”
“At least one member of the Forum Nation places no blame on Biden for shortages and rising prices. The Reuters quote is accurate but there is more to the story. Biden’s $2 trillion American Rescue Plan was unneeded since the economy was recovering. It resulted in people having a lot more money to spend at the same time the Fed was holding interest rates near zero. Lawrence Summers, Obama’s Treasury secretary, foresaw the problem and warned that additional stimulus would be inflationary. He was right, and most economists, including Fed Chair Powell, with their rosy predictions were wrong.”
“I hope that both Tim Scott and Mike Ewton read Kyle Wingfield’s column titled ‘Let us hold Georgia schools accountable again.’ No, they don’t control what Richard Woods and the state Board of Education decide about ‘establishing a new baseline’ that will camouflage learning loss during the pandemic, but they can and should decide on a different local approach. What might that be? Well, it should look a lot more like what the Hamilton County school system is doing which is publicly sharing key academic performance metrics — no sugarcoating, no spin.”
“’Staffing issues’ are just a polite way of saying ‘We refuse to pay the market rate to our employees’ or ‘Our employees got tired of putting up with our abuse and left for greener pastures.’”
“By saying that Liz Cheney is a ‘do-gooder Republican,’ are you saying the rest of the Republicans are bad? Just checking.”
“About Biden blaming everybody for his failures, I suppose he learned that from Trump. What do you think?”
“The reader that made the comment that my uncle would have to put up with their driving, he died 27 years ago. But I guarantee you he’s in heaven looking down and laughing at the Dalton drivers.”
“Is there anyone in Forum Land having voter’s remorse?”
“I’m the one that called the Confederate generals traitors. They swore an oath before God to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. They broke their oath and took up arms against the United States to defend the slaveholders of the Confederacy. That makes them traitors. My family has lived in Whitfield County for five generations. I am proud of my Southern heritage but I am not proud of the Confederacy. I hope your Southern heritage isn’t descended by the support of slavery.”
“Neighbors. Just because you’ve got a swimming pool and all of your neighbors are cordial and friendly with you, we really don’t need to hear your blasting music out at swimming pools. You don’t require it to be concert-level loud for you to hear it by the pool. We can even hear it inside our homes. Please be considerate to your neighbors.”
