“Liz Cheney/Paul Ryan 2024.”
“To the person that criticized Liz Cheney for being on the Jan. 6 committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol and our democracy. If you are a conservative, you might want to educate yourself on Liz before criticizing her. She has voted 100% conservative and with Trump on every issue. She happens to have real integrity and realized the danger of the attack on our democracy at the expense of her political career, unlike many of our other Republican leaders. Have we really lost our sense of fairness and right and wrong that we are willing to go down the path of Germany of the 1930s and ‘40s?”
“For the folks who want restaurants and bars in Dalton like they have in Chattanooga, it’s not going to happen until we get a river downtown. Can we pick up Dalton and move it to Tilton? Maybe Mark Hannah could write about the first annual kayak and canoe race from Prater’s Mill to Tilton.”
“Reading the Forum always reminds me that historians have a lonely, frustrating job. Everyone who might benefit from their work clearly never reads it.”
“The city government appears to have removed email addresses from their online directory. What is the approved mechanism to contact our council members and mayor?”
“Watching the farce of the Jan. 6 hearings is like watching grass grow.”
“You recent high school graduates need to realize that what you did in high school doesn’t matter. It’s what you do after high school is what matters in life.”
“This is to our commissioners. We need to stop building all of these parks and walking trails and do something about our roads in our county. They’re falling all to pieces. It’s been about 14-15 years since they paved mine. Grass is growing in it and everything else. So let’s get with the program, commissioners.”
“To the comment about having guns stopping the bloodshed in Uvalde, another way to look at that is the cops didn’t stop it either. They were too scared.”
“People like Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi are the reason why we need a mandatory retirement age for people in Congress.”
“Are you better off now or under Trump?”
“If it wasn’t for the price that it affects me like everybody else, I would like to say that if gas went to $10 then people who voted for Biden would be getting exactly what they deserve. I have to get around in a taxi and they’ve already gone up twice in the past six months and they may have to go up again. and I don’t like staying at home that well.”
“I just want to thank the paper for the article about the Juneteenth celebration. It was really wonderful and I loved the quotes from Gene Miller. He’s a lovely, lovely man.”
“I sure would like a sausage and biscuit from McDonald’s, but it’s after 10:30 a.m.”
“For those of you who want to take up guns, you trust the government more than I do.”
“On the subject of Stacey Abrams being elected governor, everybody needs to bear in mind Georgia is surrounded by four states who are rock solid Republican and all have strong Republican governors. We cannot afford economically to become an island unto ourselves. People will find a way to hop over that island.”
“I sure am having a hard time trying to dodge all the knee-deep potholes in Murray County with my vehicle.”
“Personally, I’m all for sensible gun control laws but there has always been a lot of guns but there hasn’t always been a scourge of mass shootings. It is coinciding with the rise of the technology and the radical, hateful ideology spouted over the internet and so-called social media.”
“It’s a threat to the country to have two standards of justice.”
