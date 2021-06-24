Today's Forum for June 25

"I would gladly send my stimulus checks back if we could get rid of No. 46."
"Summer reminder: If the pavement is too hot for your bare feet, it's too hot for your dog's bare feet."
"If you're a dog owner, please be sure your dog has a shade, not just a hot dog house. Dog houses are like a heater in the summer. They are not cool. Dogs need a true shade."
"The United States Congress needs to pass a voting rights act that prevents these new state laws like the one in Georgia from allowing state legislatures to overturn election results submitted by the counties. Multiple audits in Georgia showed no voter fraud. The new Georgia voter law essentially gives the state legislature the power to do what Trump wanted them to do: cheat in order to reverse an election."
"In my experience, when people say they want the government off their back it’s because they are doing something illegal, greedy, and don’t want to shoulder their fair share of responsibility or have been irresponsible all their life and now have to answer for their mistakes."
"Regarding Biden's mental status. He's a heck of a lot smarter than Trump ever thought about being.''
"I tell you what, that Dick Polman is something else, folks, talking about the war on American democracy. I'm telling you he's the most liberal Democrat — I guess he's a Democrat, he's got to be a Democrat, there ain't no way he's anything else. I read it just to see what kind of lies he's putting out, and that's exactly what he does."
"Many thanks to the kind lady who paid for my DVD Saturday morning at the Shugart Road Walmart. The world needs more people like you."
"I would like for the person to tell me where they're finding french fries that are too salty. I cannot find any that have any salt on them."
"I go to the east side post office and they help me any way they can. They're a nice crew there. I also love what was put in here about not letting people provoke young people. There are two sides to every story."
"I am so sick and tired of insurance commercials on TV. They are running it into the ground."
"To the reader who had the comment about the sad state of affairs regarding the electric carts in Dalton grocery stores, you hit the nail on the head. I've complained to several managers about it and no one seems the slightest bit interested in doing anything about it. Either they don't have enough power in them or they have enough power to go along at a snail's pace and it takes you two hours to do an hour's worth of shopping and you hope it doesn't run out of power before you get to the checkout line."
"I am a veteran and I've got a message. The thief that stole my American flag off of my mailbox needs to go to jail."
"They say 'All roads lead to Rome.' Around here, they say 'All roads lead to a dollar store.'"
"The power of the liberal intelligentsia to deceive people is truly amazing. They can take the most ridiculous falsehoods and make people believe it's true just by repeating it often enough through their propaganda engine, the media."
