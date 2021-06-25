Today's Forum for June 26/27

"No, Biden is not a washed-up game show host. I agree. He is a career politician and a member of the 'swamp.' He only has to answer 'softball' questions from the mainstream media to keep them pacified. Competency, compassion (campaign poster). I cannot see how this is being enacted on a day-to-day basis to really help America as we know it."
"I am looking to buy dark red beets to pickle. I'm also looking to buy okra. If anyone has any for sale, please contact me at (706) 229-3489. I'm elderly and I can't garden any more. It would be very much appreciated."
"Judging by the prices in these grocery stores, you'd think they'd think minimum wage has jumped to $15 already."
"Why are the airlines still requiring masks? People should refuse to fly until this asinine rule is done away with. People who don't stand up for their rights deserve to lose them."
"In response to a statement about stimulus checks in Tuesday's Forum, the issuance of any remaining stimulus money should be on a needs-based status only. Joe Biden thinks, true to liberal Democratic form, the way to solve a problem is to continue to throw taxpayers' money at it."
"To the person that commented that Trump wants to erase our democracy, please explain this statement with facts, please, specifically."
"I laughed when I read this and got angry too when I read this in Wednesday's Forum. Somebody said how about the fact that Trump wants to erase our democracy. Well folks, I tell you you better wake up. Joe Biden is doing an excellent job of that. He and his liberal Democratic Party are the ones erasing our democracy. You better wake up and vote Republican while there's still something left to vote for."
"I'd like to say something about roosters crowing. You know, a rooster crows at 5 o'clock in the morning but he only does it for about 30 minutes. What would you rather have, a rooster crowing at 5 o'clock in the morning or a dog that barks all night long and you can't get him to stop barking? Which is worse? If they're going to enforce a rooster, they need to enforce the dog from barking all night. That's worse than a rooster."
"I remember when you ordered a hamburger and you got a full slice of onion on it. Now, you order a hamburger and you don't even get but a half a slice of a ring of onion on it."
"I'm an old woman and I can remember how we used to have to beg people to go vote. Now, the Republicans are making it harder to go vote. People, you need to call your congressmen and senators."
"Can any Democrat give me an honest explanation as to voter suppression? Who's being suppressed?"
"Well, I see where Lord Fauci is already spreading his news of doom and gloom again. Would someone in the government please show this man the door? It's time for some new blood."
"For two weeks, someone in the Antioch School community has been shooting off fireworks at nighttime. It's loud and it's disturbing. Even though school's out, people are still working. Then to have this done, and then the week of the Fourth of July it will go on and on while people are working, although some are out taking vacation time. Please do that on the night of the Fourth and quit making us dread when it's time for the holidays and you start up well in advance before it with your noise."
