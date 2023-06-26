“The Biden administration with their penchant for supporting un-American ideals gets easier to see with each passing day. Do not be fooled. Vote them all out.”
“How did we end up with an autonomous FBI? They seem to have given themselves enough power to tell Congress to pound sand.”
“The city should put speed humps on Hamilton to calm traffic. Too many people go flying through what has become a busy pedestrian area. It’s only a matter of time until someone’s kid steps off the curb at the wrong time.”
“I spend a ton of time in downtown Dalton. I can’t believe the amount of people who don’t use the crosswalks and cross anywhere they desire. There are also a huge number of people who totally disregard the pedestrian signal crossing lights. Keep your head on a swivel, Daltonians. You can do better.”
“Concerning speeds on county roadways, when there is lack of, or no enforcement, of traffic laws people tend to not respect any posted speed limit signs, etc.”
“This week’s reassessment notice gave me sticker shock. But after looking at comparables in my neighborhood, what I see is that everyone’s assessment went up this year and some by a lot more than mine. In previous years it seemed to always be a ‘random’ selection of reassessments that somehow always included me. But this year it looks a lot fairer. So I won’t be appealing, even though the estimated tax bill makes my eyes water.”
“I totally agree with the commenter about people here not giving turn signals but that is just one of a whole list of things that they don’t do. In a word, the driving here is absolutely the worst of any of the six states I have lived in. I just got back from the Kroger on Walnut Avenue and saw a woman do a 180-degree turn out of a handicapped parking lot without even looking to see if anyone was behind her. Strangely, no one was blowing the horn. That’s another thing. If you people would learn what a horn is for you could stop some of this ridiculous driving that goes on. The only people I see that know how to drive are the people with out-of-state tags. The rest of the people, the driving here is so bad the word to describe it is unprintable in a family newspaper.”
“If you love our country so much please stop littering the roads, sure it creates jobs, for these companies to keep it picked up, but that don’t make it right. Toss your waste in the garbage can.”
“Even though crime is down Republicans are all the time talking about it. So I asked some police around here why they were soft on crime. I got answers that can’t be printed in this newspaper.”
“President Biden also said ‘God save the Queen’ after he certified Donald Trump as president in 2017. He says it in his way to mean God save us all, do your research before you criticize.”
“We’re getting wrong information about Trump and MTG? Where is the ‘right’ info coming from? Facebook and Fox News? I don’t like the Democrats either but it’s easy to see that the left side is more rational and sensible than the Republicans. Ignorance is bliss.”
“Y’all out here making $10 an hour fighting tooth and nail to give billionaires a tax break at the expense of your own Social Security. Fix the education system, please.”
“People here in Dalton are like ‘How dare you accuse Trump of the crimes he’s admitted to doing?’”
“Face it, Trump will be in prison, not the White House. Republicans should move on before he hands another election to the left.”
“Trump’s indictments show me just how unwilling Democrats are to let a liar, crook and con artist walk free. He needs to be held accountable. and he will be.”
