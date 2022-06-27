Editors note: From Bruce Frazier, communications director for the city of Dalton: “A recent comment in the Dalton Daily Citizen’s Forum pointed out that the mayor and council members’ email addresses had been removed from the online directory at the city’s website, daltonga.gov. Those addresses were taken off of the website to improve security and protect against not just automated spam but more importantly against phishing and ransomware attacks that have crippled other municipalities including the city of Cartersville in recent months. We are working to develop a more secure contact form for our website that can be used to directly contact the elected officials and staff, but until we have that in place we have put the elected officials’ email addresses back into the directory because we do recognize the importance for them to be easily contacted.”
“Thanks to Ina Fay Manly for sharing — and to the Dalton Daily Citizen for publishing — a rare common sense opinion. Wish there were more ‘thinkers’ like her.”
“Democrats introduce bills, like negotiating lower drug prices, that would financially benefit everyone, and Republicans block them. Why do people continue to vote against their own interests by electing Republicans?”
“Seems to me if the city can come up with so much money for parks, they could come up with enough money to fix the potholes on Glenwood Avenue in front of Wendy’s and Advance Auto Parts. Good grief, get out and ride around the city and fix a few streets, like repaving Cappes Street, but please don’t use the wheelbarrow and shovel that was used on West Emery. It was in better shape before the repave job.”
“As the father of a local schoolteacher, I am wondering if someone can tell us what specific planning and coordination efforts have been made to secure students and staff at our local schools should a gunman enter the building? Are our students being educated?”
“’Woke’ liberals understand that religion can’t be banned, so the plan is to shame denominations into a rejig of church doctrine to accept and include anything the Bible calls ‘sin.’”
“Your unwillingness to pay attention to Trump’s attack on democracy doesn’t make it disappear.”
“Only people who know that they are guilty of a crime request a pardon. Marjorie Taylor Greene requested a presidential pardon.”
“Overturn of Roe v. Wade: Women have not lost all rights. Sue the unborn child’s father for medical costs, and lost wages. Turn the baby over to the father’s custody, at birth. It’s time this moved from being a ‘woman’ issue to a ‘man’ issue. Women don’t impregnate themselves. Move for harsher laws against men for abandoning their pregnant partners, for sexual assault and neglect. What will it cost taxpayers to foster these kids for 18 years, especially those born with disabilities?”
“To the people complaining about potholes in Whitfield and Murray counties. Do you ever go to Chattanooga on I-24? and most of the side streets are like driving to Jacks River or Grassy Mountain? Our roads are great compared to others.”
“For the Forum reader that says ‘Watching the farce of the Jan. 6 hearings is like watching grass grow.’ You have your head in the sand so deep you are probably seeing Chinese. That is what is wrong with our country. Those on the far left and the far right ignore facts and believe only what they want to believe. Do you not hear Republicans telling you what actually happened?”
“Does anyone else get itchy just riding down the road seeing all the mimosa trees in full bloom?”
“Has anyone checked if that guy from U2 ever found that thing?”
“President Biden uses a tried-and-true scientific method to make political decisions. He wets his finger, holds it up and sees which way the wind is blowing. In 1982 he voted for a constitutional amendment to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the issue of abortion over to the states.”
“When, oh when, will our pompous SCOTUS judges and our silver-haired legislators realize that you cannot legislate morality? If women cannot get abortions legally, they will find a way to do it illegally and be at the mercy of backstreet ‘butchers.’ Or perhaps this is a smokescreen for the mid-term election’s propaganda?”
“Stacey Abrams was right. Georgia ranks near the bottom on health, economic equality and pollution issues. The Smith Energy Facility, formerly known as the Murray Energy Facility, is the sixth dirtiest power plant in Georgia.”
“Go register to vote!”
