“I’m still excited for everyone that showed up for prayer day. Where two or three are gathered things do change. May we not forget ‘the lost coin.’”
“I would like to ask these assessors something. Why do they wait so long and raise our property values up so much at one time? Why can’t they do it a little every year and it wouldn’t be so bad on people? These young folks that got kids, they’re not even going to be able to pay their property taxes when it comes time. These assessors need to think about that before they do what they do.”
“I have a comment about people just getting out in their backyard and shooting every which way they want to, I think it’s a law they’re supposed to have a backstop shooting against or something before they get out there and do that kind of stuff.”
Firing a gun is typically illegal in incorporated areas. A Dalton Police Department spokesman said it is illegal in Dalton with obvious exceptions of things such as self-defense or at a firing range. It is legal to shoot a gun on your own property in Whitfield County. But the shooter is responsible for his or her bullets. If one of them strikes a person or property the person could be held liable.
“I wish ‘Jeopardy!’ would start running reruns of Alex Trebek’s shows. I would enjoy that.”
“Twenty mass shootings in three days. It is inexplicable and incomprehensible other than the fallen and broken nature of humanity.”
“In response to the comment about indoctrination of children, an all-powerful God did not create humans equipped with a religious education because God created man with the power to make a choice.”
“Am I the only person who feels that they have no representation in Congress?”
“Ol’ Biden, I don’t understand him. He claims to be a Christian and all this kind of stuff but he’s one of the highest promoters of abortion. Don’t he think God’s going to judge him one of these days? Judgment Day is coming.”
“All you Democrats talking about Donald Trump being in prison. Y’all have got no reason to talk about Donald Trump. You should be talking about your fearless leader Joe Biden. Joe Biden ... should be in prison now for the way (he’s) treating the American public.”
“I really need the conservative Forum posters to get together and decide whether President Biden is a doddering old man incapable of coherent thought or an evil genius single-handedly running a global crime syndicate while eliminating all conservative opposition. Y’all are giving me whiplash.”
“I would bet every dollar in my pocket that the ‘un-American ideals’ the commenter complained President Biden is supporting are, basically, allowing anyone to be anything other than a white, straight, evangelical Christian. and to that I say tough noogies.”
“Just want to say why are all you people so down on Donald Trump? He was the best and helped the United States in the four years he was here more than any other president.”
“Reelect Donald Trump, he’d make a great president. and wrassling’s real.”
“If Donald Trump does not believe in the election polls then why is he running again? He will say it was all rigged if he doesn’t win. I can’t understand why he don’t trust the system ever.”
“Have you noticed that every time the ruling class perceives a problem they throw your money at it? Think ‘reparations.’”
“Regarding the TV program called ‘The View,’ we used to have a saying in North Carolina when somebody was really, incredibly stupid, ‘If they had a brain they would be dangerous,’ but these people are dangerous without one. it’s unfathomable that there could be anybody stupid enough to sit through an hour of that garbage.”
