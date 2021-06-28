Today's Forum for June 29

"Why do doctors tell you to eat healthy foods then all these hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living places serve people inedible food?"
"Tucker Carlson, who has never served this country in any capacity, attacks our military and calls a top general 'stupid' and a 'pig.' These conservative news personalities feign respect for police and military but this sort of stunt shows how insincere it always has been."
"If you only wanted a Monday through Friday, 8 to 5 job you should not have wasted money to become a doctor. Today's doctors are lazy and still want to be paid like the doctors 30 or more years ago got paid. They took calls, they made morning and evening rounds to see their patients and the old ones even came to see you on weekends"
"I realize Trump said things that were puzzling sometimes but that news conference Thursday with Biden wasn’t just puzzling, it was bizarre. I bet his handlers were rolling their eyes to the backs of their heads! The people that elected him surely knew he wasn’t up to the task, but would have taken anybody over Trump."
"Why are the airlines still requiring masks? It’s because there’s a segment of the population who thinks it’s their right to infect others. If everyone would just get vaccinated, we could all throw our masks away. Anyone who is concerned about rights should read up on universal suffrage and see how other countries handle it."
"Airlines will continue to have behavior problems until they get rid of the mask requirement. What I can't understand is why are people putting up with this. I guess they haven't heard of rental cars."
"The best thing this country could do is to do away with political parties. The party system is the greatest thing that divides this country. We need to vote for the best people — no party relationships."
"Folks, I agree with the person that said we need term limits on people like the mayor, the sheriff, etc. I agree 100%. Let's start working on that, folks. We need some change in this city and this county, too."
"After Kamala Harris visits our southern border, I suggest she visits Chicago. On a weekend. At night. Let us know how she makes out."
"So glad to hear that Herschel Walker is getting into politics and may run for something from Georgia. If there is anyone who can put Stacey Abrams in her place, he is the one to do it. But if the Republicans don't quit bickering about Trump and Kemp and stay home like they did in 2020, it won't matter who they run. Stacey Abrams is going to be like a steamroller coming through."
"You know, used to you could go to the big supermarkets and save a little money. It's got to where they are just as high as the convenience stores."
"Poor Biden, he didn't get all of his almost $1 trillion pork deal with the infrastructure thing going down in Congress."
"Isn't it ironic that the people that live in the cities that want to defund the police, those cities have the most crime?"
"This is to the person that said Biden was smarter than Donald Trump. That's not a very high standard."
"I went to a local supermarket this morning and all four of the electric carts were dead. I mean, they wouldn't move out of their tracks."
