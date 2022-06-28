“Great night in downtown Dalton. Dinner at Tenoch. Coffee at Cigar Tyme. Then watched a play at Burr Park. So glad I didn’t have to drive to downtown Chattanooga. Keep it up, Dalton. Great time!”
“Some of these pro-birthers seem to think that all these unwanted babies will be adopted. There are not that many adoptions available to place all of these children. SCOTUS doesn’t know what it’s like to be a scared, young, uneducated mother with no financial support who comes from a broken family herself. Yes, churches and various financial agencies help, but there is only so much they can do. This mother will have to pay for her mistake for at least 18 years.”
“It’s telling that Mrs. Flowers found a way to make tragic religious violence overseas somehow about her.”
“I’d like to hear a Republican answer this question honestly: If Democrats had breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, would you have more of an appetite to investigate, charge and prosecute them?”
“I just spoke with Bono, he still hasn’t found it.”
“Do people realize that when a right to privacy is declared to not exist, as this SCOTUS has told us it doesn’t, it doesn’t only affect women? Surely people understand that, right? Right? Bueller ...? Bueller ...?”
“I was in the supermarket today and there was a man in there openly carrying a gun on his hip. How was I supposed to know if he was a good guy or a bad guy with a gun?”
“Come on, Republicans, we need to forget Trump and get behind DeSantis. We need somebody that can defeat Joe Biden.”
“Come on, Supreme Court, you’re on a roll. Put the Bible and God back in schools.”
“The Jan. 6 hearings are just a means for the Democrats to get the vote turnout for those who hate Trump.”
“You want to know what’s wrong with the school system in Whitfield County? It’s us. You fire the best schoolteacher in the system, there will be little or nothing said. You fire the worst football coach in the system and the superintendent’s phone will light up for two weeks.”
“I was at a local funeral home for visitation with a family for their deceased loved one. When I opened the door to enter, it sounded like a party with all the laughing and talking allowed. This is not a reunion. Have we lost all of our respect? In the past six months, I have visited two local funeral homes and it was the same way. If we can’t have enough respect for the family and the deceased, the funeral home needs to have signs that say quiet please or ask people to quiet down. This is disgraceful and shameful. People, please have some respect.”
“Don’t kid yourself for one minute. The purpose of the Jan. 6 committee is to ensure that Donald J. Trump never runs again for president. If they fail, I’m going to write every one of them the tackiest letter they’ve ever seen. Guess I better go stock up on stamps before they go up.”
“A person can pray anytime, anywhere. That’s freedom. To say that a person cannot pray at a given time according to their conscience, that’s the opposite of freedom.”
“I sure do wish the Supreme Court would rule that Joe Namath and J.J. couldn’t make any more commercials. I’m sick of them.”
“As a woman, why would I celebrate Independence Day? They’re taking away my rights, my personal rights to my body. There’s no longer a separation of church. Why don’t we just tear up the documents and ignore them? That’s what the Republicans want because they only care about having a gun.”
“In the Forum Friday, June 24, a contributor was railing about Confederate generals being traitors for breaking the oath that they took to protect and defend the Constitution. Well, I’ve got a question. Do you have the same feeling for Washington politicians who take the very same oath and only enforce the parts of the Constitution they agree with?”
“Who else out there agrees with me that the final resting place for the Walnut Avenue Shoney’s sign should be the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia?”
