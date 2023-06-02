“Bobby Byrd with 98.3 had to move to take care of his parents. I sure do miss him.”
“Can we start a petition to condemn the old chicken plant? It’s a useless eyesore on land that could be much better used downtown.”
Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker said, “The city is keeping an eye on this property and all older structures within the city to determine when they rise to the level of being deemed a dangerous building and/or a nuisance as defined by applicable codes. Recently, the city took action in cooperation with the property owners to begin the process of addressing the Dalton Lodge building as it was determined to meet the dangerous building code provisions. In the case of the former chicken plant, there is an active business in a portion of the building that is in compliance with city codes and inspections. The property and building, however, does have some exterior property maintenance issues that the Code Compliance office is working to address.”
“A traffic circle at Waugh and Thornton, and Walnut and Dug Gap, would solve so many traffic problems. Has the city ever looked into it?”
Walnut Avenue is a state highway. Anything done there would have to come from the Georgia Department of Transportation. Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker said, “To my knowledge, the city has not evaluated constructing (a) roundabout at the intersection of Waugh Street and Thornton Avenue.”
“If the people trying to turn left onto Highway 286 from Dawnville-Beaverdale would move all the way to the right no one could pull up and block your view. One at a time, folks.”
“It is shameful that Whitfield County does not recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.”
“Give credit where credit is due. The only reason that puttering Joe seems to be doing so great is because of how horrible the country was after four years of Trump.”
“The reader who had the comment about the new Colorado gun laws would cause an increase in crime, you’re probably right, but then there’s one thing you overlooked. They’re bordered by six untra-conservative, right-wing states so people will have plenty of chances to smuggle them in, and believe me they will.”
“I hope the next president cuts all of the food stamps off and lets every family pay for their own kid’s food. Other people shouldn’t have to pay for other people’s kids’ food. If you can have these kids you ought to be able to supply the food they need to eat.”
“To the person that said Joe Biden has done more than any other president has done, you’re right. He has done more damage to this country than any other president ever.”
“Seems like ‘Sleepy Joe’ just pantsed the MAGA wing of the Republican Party. Might want to reflect on that next time you call him senile.”
“I reflexively hate change and am terrified of anything I don’t understand, which is why Joe Biden is the worst president ever.”
“I just saw on the news where Mike Pence and Chris Christie are going to announce their candidacy for the Republican nomination. I think both of them should stay at the house. They’ll get nowhere.”
