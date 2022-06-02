“To the person noting that you can buy a gun at 18 but have to be 21 to buy alcohol, I agree that the drinking age should be lowered to 18.”
“Personally, I love listening to President Biden speak. He speaks low and with a soft voice. But he cuts out the bull that we don’t need to hear, unlike Trump.”
“I am very proud of my president. Tell your Republicans in Congress to stop blocking bills to fix the price-gouging oil companies. and your twice-impeached former seat warmer (some called him a president) should be put out to pasture and told to stay quiet. I mean spend 30 seconds on condolences to the families in Uvalde and forever trying to make their deaths a campaign rally. That is disgusting. Trump has single-handedly ruined our country. You cult followers need help bad.”
“Biden is living proof that mediocre vice presidents make bad presidents. The only reason there aren’t more is that most of them choose not to run or in some cases their party chooses for them.”
“In response to the reader saying Biden needs to own up to his stuff, that’s like the pot calling the kettle black. All during Trump’s presidency he would make statements on tape. The very next day he would lie and say he never said it. and he never owned up to anything being his fault.”
“Does anyone know of a good cable TV service that does not stream? We have loved OptiLink, but now they are switching to VidLink. To watch TV you have to scroll through all of the channels, rather than just punch in a number. This seems so backward. About 90% of what we watch is TV, and we are fine with watching the programs when they are showing. So we need a cable service that allows us to simply punch in the numbers. Thank you.”
“I’m glad to see that U.S. Army bases are being named for true American heroes instead of Confederate traitors.”
“The people that’s changing all of these fort names like Fort Benning and Fort Gordon, they just need to leave them things alone. It will always be Fort Benning to me because I took my basic there. That’s what it will be from here on. Fort Benning, Georgia.”
“Georgia has two amazing senators in Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. Herschel Walker will not even debate Warnock. To me, that is disqualifying.”
“I really don’t want Marjorie Taylor Greene to get reelected. She’s now saying that the shooter in Uvalde was a crossdresser and also that Bill Gates is making fake meat in a ‘peach tree’ dish, not a petri dish, a ‘peach tree’ dish.”
“I’ll become concerned with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pronunciation of petri dish just as soon as Joe Biden knows the difference between a salon and a saloon.”
“The reader that said Republicans protest in cold weather, you’re darn tooting we do. It’s a lot better than hot weather.”
“After reading David Bean’s letter in Tuesday’s paper, I believe he would be a prime candidate for MSNBC or CNN.”
“I don’t agree that that boy that killed all of those precious children was sick, he was just evil. He had time to think it out. and someone who thinks it out is not crazy, they’re just plain evil.”
“The Republicans are going to continue to spend their time worrying about what happened in 2020 and lose the elections in 2022. It’s coming down the road.”
“That GM for the Braves did a great job last year putting the pieces together to get the Braves to the World Series title. But I don’t know what he was thinking by letting Freddie Freeman walk and signing Matt Olson. They let their leader of the team leave. Their clubhouse leader.”
