“I agree with the submission on people failing to use crosswalks properly in downtown Dalton. What’s even worse? Drivers who fail to pull their vehicles all the way forward when they park in spots. Many people park with their vehicle extended well into the vehicular traffic lane. Passenger vehicles, yet alone emergency vehicles, have no clear path to drive forward. Easily West King Street and Depot Street are the worst areas.”
“Georgia Highway 2 between Varnell and Highway 225 has become the Indianapolis Speedway.”
“I agree that you need to use a horn to get people’s attention sometimes but you’ve got to be careful because nowadays people will just absolutely come around there and, you know road rage, people will just run into you, come back to your car and shoot you, whatever. and when you blow a horn at somebody that’s doing something wrong they’ll look at you like ‘What?’ knowing that they’ve done the wrong and you’re blowing at them to correct it but they look at you like ‘What are you blowing for?’ You want to blow the horn at them but I don’t know if it’s the safe thing to do or not.”
“Too many people confuse moralism with morality.”
“Twenty mass shootings in three days? I was told that an armed society is a polite society. I think there might be a flaw in that theory.”
“’Think reparations’? We just had to fight to get rid of a statue of a traitor who fought to keep black Americans enslaved. We’ve still got a street called Mason Dixon Alley next to the formerly segregated Emery Street School. Interracial marriage was illegal in Georgia until 1971. The reality is that the ruling class is avoiding their responsibility to pay the debt they owe African Americans for centuries of oppression by convincing poor white folks to oppose reparations.”
“President Biden understands that you can have a personal religious belief without trying to force everyone else to live by it, a concept the anti-choice set seems to struggle with.”
“Can someone give me one good reason as to why the Biden administration is pushing this transgender movement. I can’t understand it.”
“I’m telling you over and over, Joe Biden is only telling you what he wants you to hear to get reelected. He doesn’t have no intentions of following through with any of his promises. He’s only doing this for political reasons. I don’t believe nothing he says and he’s made a terrible president and I don’t see him doing any better, I don’t see any reason why he should be reelected to the presidency after the mess he’s made of this country.”
“One wonderful day a Forum commenter will state one actual, factual thing Joe Biden has done to earn their ire, instead of the generic pablum we are immersed in now. I’m not holding my breath.”
“My brother was an intelligent, rational and considerate person until, like his acquaintances at church, he became brainwashed by Rupert Murdoch’s alternate facts news network (the one that recently lost almost a billion dollar lawsuit for peddling slanderous disinformation, with a two billion dollar case pending). Along with losing all of his former critical thinking skills, sadly, he’s now an intolerant, opinionated, miserable person who I no longer recognize.”
“We need DeSantis elected to prevent the further invasion of our Southern border by migrants crossing in droves.”
“If you fall into lockstep with either the left or the right in this day and age you’re going to be duped. The Kool-Aid is red and the Kool-Aid is blue.”
“Can you print the EPA’s address in Washington, D.C.?”
The address is Environmental Protection Agency, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20460. For a particular organization, mail codes are available on the EPA website (epa.gov).
