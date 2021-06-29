Today's Forum for June 30

"Last Monday, I fell outside. A gentleman driving by stopped and stayed with me until the ambulance came. Thank you, Jeremy and your son. I don't remember the last name but I thank God for you. Thank you, Jeremy."
"It doesn't matter if you are Black, white or Hispanic. You can be rich or poor, young or old. Kindness is free. Spread it like confetti."
"It seems that Joe Biden now misunderstands what the Second Amendment even is when he recently stated ‘If you think you gun owners need to have firearms to take on the government, you’ll need some F-15s and maybe nuclear weapons.’ Responsible gun owners do not seek to overthrow the government and F-15 aircraft and nuclear weapons are not firearms, and civilians are also banned from owning them."
"I love Herschel Walker the football legend. But how exactly would he '... put Stacey Abrams in her place.' And where exactly is Stacey’s place?"
"All you need to say when describing Trump’s attempt to destroy America and democracy is Jan. 6."
"Joe Biden at his worst is still leagues better than Trump at his best. Take off your partisan blinders."
"In regards to the person that didn't want salt on their fries, that's their privilege. Just tell the people that when you order that you don't want salt on your fries. I know for a fact if you go to John's BBQ and tell them you don't want salt on your fries they will fix you a special order of fries with no salt."
"I couldn't agree more with this person talking about these insurance ads on TV. They are absolutely out of hand. After you've heard them two, three dozen times you pretty much well know what's going on. It's annoying. It's very annoying."
"I've tried the 411 to get Kroger's number in Cincinnati, Ohio, but they ask me what do you want, business or whatever? And I say business and it tells me the number I asked for is unavailable. I need the main office of Kroger in Cincinnati, Ohio. Can anybody help me?"
Editor's note: Kroger's corporate office can be reached at (800) 576-4377.
"This comment is to the person talking about Biden is a heck of a lot smarter than Donald Trump ever thought about being. Who's got the most money and who's got the prettiest wife?"
"I imagine there are still people flying that have not been vaccinated just like part of the nation has not been vaccinated. So that's why you still wear a mask, if you have any sense, on a plane."
"Someone in the Forum asked why the airlines are still requiring masks. Duh! We're still requiring masks because some are refusing to get the vaccine. The Delta variant is already on the loose. Only approximately 37% of Georgians are vaccinated. I haven't seen my kids in over a year and I'm flying in July to see them. If the airlines didn't have a mask mandate, I would still stay here in Dalton. This is not just about us, it's about people who are immunocompromised and can get sick and die. Stop being so selfish and put on a darn mask. It won't kill you. I've had my vaccines and I still wear my mask in public and in a crowd."
"I am just fine with Dr. Fauci's 'blood.' There's a new variant called the Delta variant, in case you haven't heard, that is infecting many, many, many people, and there are so many people in this country who have not had a vaccination yet. If you haven't had yours, I would advise getting it."
