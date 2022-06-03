“I miss Jimmy Carter. Gas was 62 cents a gallon in 1977.”
“Seems like the ‘law abiders’ would be the first to stand up and say that not selling battlefield war weapons to psychotic misogynists planning kidnappings, rapes and massacres is a good thing. Yet they insist on being lumped in with them and seem surprised by others who recognize it.”
“Hey politicians, if you lost last Tuesday it’s time to get your signs out of the road.”
“We’ve got no leadership in Washington, D.C.”
“Before Democrats wear their vocal cords out talking about Jan. 6 just remember that 40 years ago it would have been much more difficult to plan and execute something like that. It’s like they say, technology always comes with a price.”
“Well what do you know? 37,000 Democrats in Georgia crossed over and voted in the Republican primary. We were doing this in Tennessee when I started voting in 1972. I wondered how long it would finally take the Democrats of Georgia to catch on.”
“Stacey Abrams, get out of the state of Georgia!”
“Stacey Abrams thinks Georgia is the worst state in America? I guess she’s never been to California, Illinois or New York. What a joke.”
“I just wonder how Pelosi and Schumer feel about their legacy about being the most hated people in the world. Nobody asks them the serious questions, like if they mind being hated. I could not go through life knowing I was hated the way they are hated.”
“Does anyone really care about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?”
“Government just can’t get big enough to satisfy government.”
“I hate to say I told you so, but I told you they didn’t have anybody that could beat Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“I can relate to the person talking about their mailbox door being open. Mine is open occasionally as well. The other day it was raining and the box was open. Fortunately, my mail was in the back kind of. It still got a little damp. They need to take their time. They’re not in no hurry to get your mail here, that’s for sure. When you get your mail at 5 o’clock in the afternoon that’s not being in no hurry. Close the lids up. Make sure they’re fastened.”
“I cannot believe that people have put Marjorie Taylor Greene back in the race. There were so many chances to defeat her and I don’t know why it didn’t happen.”
“There’s something unique about the 21st century in that we are creating monsters who would take guns out and harm children. A few generations ago this was unheard of, totally unheard of. A breakdown in morals, a breakdown in morality.”
“Social media and bullying have wrecked a lot of young people’s minds.”
“Does anyone recycle clean styrofoam boxes?”
“I wish I had a bumper sticker to go on the back of my car: ‘I’m retired, I’m in no hurry.’”
“Congratulations to all the high school graduates. I know you did your best and it paid off. But now, let me tell you something. You’ve stepped into the real world but I know you can do it because you’re young, you’re intelligent and you can go forward. So just do your best, and again congratulations.”
