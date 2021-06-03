Today's Forum for June 4

"We got our free senior fishing license at Academy Sports."
"How do we find out about the percentage of people vaccinated in Whitfield County? Is it possible that the data could be published in the Daily Citizen-News so we know what our children are facing when they go to a restaurant with us?"
Editor's note: As of June 1, 25% (26,222) of Whitfield County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 30% (31,124) had received one dose, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health website and administered numbers collected by the Whitfield County Health Department. In Murray County, 21% (8,375) of residents had been fully vaccinated and 25% (9,937) had received one dose.
"By February, I had received both of my COVID vaccines. But here recently, I was close to an acquaintance and they asked me while in their presence to wear a mask. They refuse to take the vaccine, they refuse to wear a mask, they do not go to the store to get groceries, they call it in and get the pickup service. Yet what are they fearing, then? If they refuse all of this, why do they fear those of us who took the vaccine and wear a mask but yet they refuse? This does not make a bit of sense at all."
"Because there is an AOC, there has to be an MTG. Go Marjorie Taylor Greene!"
"To the person that wants John Kasich as a presidential candidate, he's a RINO. I'd personally rather have Marjorie Taylor Greene."
"The way the Forum has talked about Marjorie Taylor Greene, apparently they want to elect somebody that goes and hides in the corner."
"This is to all those people who are worried about chickens and rabbits in their neighborhood. What you should be worried about it is them building their big buildings to bring home their backhoes, trackhoes and all of their equipment from work and park their two work trucks in their yard. You, too, could be next door to a business in your fine home where you're trying to sleep."
"Trump never 'hinted' about anything, certainly not the 'Chy-nah' virus. He was very pointed in placing blame and ginning up fear and anger with his base. He was trashed and blasted for his lack of diplomacy and tact, and for causing backlash against Asian Americans."
"This is Gary Benson, a member of the Honor Guard for American Legion Post 112. I wanted to thank the Daily Citizen-News and Mark Millican for putting in a nice article for us. The exposure is for the public, not us personally, to make the public aware. I just wanted to thank the newspaper and Mark for the nice article."
"I really enjoyed reading the May 29/30 edition of the Daily Citizen-News. A fine tribute to the veterans who gave their lives so that we can remain free. Also, several other great articles. Thank you."
"The Democrats have never been concerned with fiscal restraint because they know it's future generations that will be paying for it. What a legacy to leave your children and grandchildren."
"Why would infrastructure for rural areas be a waste of taxpayer money? Do rural taxpayers not also deserve serviceable roads and bridges, transportation and communications systems, and water and power lines, etc.?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.