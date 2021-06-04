Today's Forum for June 5/6

"Two wrongs don’t make a right, and nobody with any sense thinks MTG is the answer to AOC. The fact that you can equivocate the two should be a wake-up call for you. Do you think AOC is an asset to her party or the American people? Then why on Earth do you want her mirror image on your side? They don’t cancel each other out, they cancel their constituencies out."
"No. We don’t want someone who hides in a corner. But we do want someone who speaks rationally, and as though they recognize that constituents are all the people in the district, not just the white, far-right people who cannot abide any bit of thought that is different from theirs. Ask any of us 'RINOs' if this is true."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene's concept of 'America First' is 'Marjorie Taylor Greene First.'"
"The way to ensure that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not reelected in 2022 is for the Democratic Party to run somebody against her and don't pick somebody that will decide six weeks before Election Day that he doesn't want it. And you better get started because she's already got several million dollars in her war chest."
"All you Democrats bashing Marjorie Taylor Greene, where were you when Maxine Waters was spewing her hatred? Kind of quiet there, aren't you?"
"Many people who live in rural areas choose to do so. Expecting taxpayers' money to be spent so they can have high-speed infrastructure is a contradiction in terms."
"The world says 'Conform to our narrative.' The churches say basically the same thing. Christ taught an ethic and a morality."
"Well, wouldn't you know it? After 14 months of shortages of everything from A to Z, now we have a chlorine shortage just in time for swimming season. I keep hoping for a motorcycle and a lawnmower shortage but so far my prayers have not been answered."
"You might have not liked Trump's tweeting, but you will like his policies before this four years are over."
"Here's a tip for all the men out there whether you're straight or homosexual, men do not look good in skinny jeans. Men do not look good in skinny jeans and flip-flops."
"No matter who are you, if you're white, black, Republican, Democrat or whatever, you will stand before God one day. Just remember that."
"How many times in the last year can you think of that the left-wing media got it wrong?"
"The world will test a weak leader. Don't believe it? Go back to 1980. Iran held Americans hostage for 444 days and released them on Reagan's inauguration day. Need I say more?"
"Biden and Harris are the perfect reason why we need a California-style recall in the Constitution."
"If any farmers out there have any red beets I'd like for them to call me. My number is (706) 229-3489. I put them up every year and I need at least a bushel or more. So just give me a call and let me know where I can pick them up. Thank you and God bless you."
"I hear Donald Trump is telling people he's going to get reinstated back into the presidency in August. That's funny because that's about the time I'm going to grow wings and fly to Mars. That's amazing!"
