"More teenage drivers are killed in the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day than the rest of the year combined. Slow down and stop tailgating."
"This message is to all dog walkers who live in Pine Valley subdivision in Tunnel Hill. Please buy you a pooper scooper."
"I just read in the paper about TAD (tax allocation district) and the (Whitfield County) school system thinking about passing a TAD, and (county Board of Commissioners Chairman) Jevin Jensen saying they might revisit the TAD. The voters of Whitfield County voted no not to have a TAD. I thought these county commissioners and school board members were voted in to represent us, not themselves."
"Do you think that we should use our own personnel and equipment for providing this service (Dalton Public Schools bus service)? Or use a union-based company that can dictate through strikes when our children can use the bus for their education?"
"Congresswoman Greene, it's about time you voted for something we needed in this country. Thank you for voting yes on Biden's debt ceiling negotiations with Speaker McCarthy."
"To the person complaining about people having kids and having to pay for their food, the right side of the government is all for women having children no matter the circumstances. Do your part and vote to at least have an option if you aren’t able to financially support a child."
"I took basic (training) at Fort Benning and was stationed at Fort Hood and I know about Fort Bragg, they can change these all they want to but these are still going to be Fort Benning, Fort Hood and Fort Bragg to me. So change them all if you want to."
"On the subject of gun laws, I lived in Hamilton County (Chattanooga) in the '70s and '80s, the only people that had guns were criminals and people who should have been in the Moccasin Bend mental hospital, and some of them had been. I came down here in 1990, right off the bat I noticed more people carrying guns but I noticed a big drop in crime, which tells you two things, either people like me that are afraid to carry guns because they're accident prone and would shoot themselves in the foot or either the other group, people that don't feel the need to carry one because the crime is low. I'll take the Dalton model versus the Chattanooga model any day of the week."
"All you Trump haters, Trump said it would take him six months to straighten out the mess that Joe Biden has left the American people in. Go Donald Trump!"
"I have never heard or seen any president being ridiculed and put down and talked about years after he's out of office like they have Trump. To me it is a sign of being afraid of him and what he can do as our president. If he runs, and he will, I hope he gets elected because I don't care what he's done in the past, his personal life, that's his business, I'm sure the other presidents have done the same thing, they just haven't gotten caught. And what about this thing with Biden's son Hunter? That just went out the air, as did those incidents about Biden having documents at his house. I believe the Democrats are afraid of Trump and afraid he will win and I personally hope he does."
"All right, two more Oath Keepers going to jail in Florida. Do the crime, do the time."
