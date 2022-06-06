Editor’s note: This is a response from Dalton Utilities to a comment in Friday’s Forum: “To the Forum contributor who asked about a TV service that allows simple channel selection. OptiLink’s VIDLink offers a few good options that provide the type of channel selection you want. These options include our set-top box, use of alternative remotes (including your smartphone) and voice commands. Call us and we will be happy to help you decide which option(s) will provide you with the functionality you want. (706) 529-1313.”
“You might consider switching to rabbit ears like they used in the ‘40s and ‘50s with an antenna on your roof! Cable is a thing of the past. I love it!”
“David Bean’s letter in support of renewable energy omits important facts. He touts California’s progress, but they suffer rolling blackouts since too much fossil fuel base load energy production has been shuttered. The U.S. transmission system voltage limits the distance power produced in one area can be effectively transmitted. State comparisons of energy efficiency are highly dependent on whether the state produces much energy or imports. Lastly, perhaps Mr. Bean would be interested in reading up on what’s transpiring in Europe as they seek to reduce reliance on Russian energy.”
“Much of what is going on in schools today, especially Uvalde, Texas, is exactly what former President Trump was referring to when he said the educational system is ‘broken.’ It is broken from the top on down with corruptness, sad to say.”
“It doesn’t matter how many of you admire and appreciate Gov. Brian Kemp. Stacey Abrams will be Georgia’s next governor, so get ready. The primary election was laughable.”
“Welcome to President Biden’s America — open borders, high inflation and no baby formula — just to name a few.”
“Ted and Barbara Smith’s letter regarding assault weapons has some very sensible points on how to abate the carnage in our country!”
“If you really believe that a gun ban will take guns out of the hands of criminals and evil people, you are dangerously gullible.”
“For those of you laughing because Marjorie Taylor Greene mispronounced ‘petri dish,’ you must not have been listening when President Biden couldn’t pronounce the name of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, or maybe he just forgot his name.”
“If you like your freedom of speech, freedom to bear arms, freedom to spend your money as you please (because you worked for it), freedom to drive your car, freedom to live, well, you better wake up to the fact that without Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz and a few others up there fighting for our freedom you would not have any! In God we trust, not in government we trust.”
“A woman can choose to have a child or not. A woman that drops her child off at school may not get a choice.”
“Let’s change the subject. Do you think the government should pay for transgender surgery? That should be between the patient and their insurance, not a government involvement.”
“Complaining that you can’t lie to a federal agent or you might be considered a criminal is the most on the nose thing I’ve ever heard a Republican say.”
“Yes, when Jimmy Carter was president, gas was just 66 cents a gallon, and all I made was $2.30 per hour. So now tell me how we were better off then?”
“Can someone please tell me at what age do we consider people to no longer be classified as children? Is a 20-year-old a child?”
“The Uvalde hero mom who ran into the school to save her kids when the police refused to do their jobs was threatened by those same police not to talk to news media or else they’d charge her with obstruction of justice. A judge took the mom’s side as would any decent person.”
“To the person who says Pelosi and Schumer are hated. They are loved by just as many people if not more.”
“Go Braves!”
