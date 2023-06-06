"Be kind, show kindness, do a good deed for someone today."
"Huge kudos to Southeast Whitfield High's Jose Belman for his CSWE (Certified SolidWorks Expert) certification. And kudos as well to his teachers and parents who led and supported him in this impressive achievement. Great work all around! I'm sure Mr. Belman will continue his hard work and excellence in the future, and continue to be a credit to himself, his family, his teachers and — as now — his community."
"Just wondering if you could print Brenda Jackson's address in the mail, she's the Murray County Extension agent."
The address for Murray County Extension is 2662 Mount Carmel Church Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705.
"Note to local restaurant: Don't say you have pie if you don't have any pie."
"Woke woke woke. Wokety woke woke. Beer cans. Black mermaid. Woke. Woke. CRT. Woke wokety woke. Drag queens. Woke wokety wokety woke. Books. Woked. Vaccines. Wokety woked."
"$6.37 million to change the name of Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty! Surely you jest."
"Someone wanted to know why I thought Joe Biden had done more than any other president in the past few years, well, if you don't have time to get out your Google machine I will leave you some thoughts here, a few things. He got a bipartisan bill passed for infrastructure for roads and bridges, No. 1. No. 2, he got a CHIPS bill passed so that your chips for your car will be made in America. No. 3, he just worked with Kevin McCarthy trying to get our debt limit passed so we can pay our bills. And he saved Social Security and Medicare on that bill. We have more jobs than people to fill them. And I've run out of paper so if you have time, get out your Google machine and look it up."
"Excuse me? The four years with Trump was getting us back on track ... Biden is puttering cause he doesn’t know what the heck he’s doing and half the time he can’t read the Teleprompters correctly. FYI, I don’t want Trump reelected but I’ll take DeSantis and Scott."
"Are there any sane Republicans left in Dalton? This is a serious question. What my Republican neighbors post and share on social media makes me wonder how they find their way back to their house from the grocery store."
"All the evidence suggests that we have found the witch! Now what do we do?"
"After Trump's coup attempt on our Capitol Jan. 6 anyone that votes for him cannot count themselves a patriot of the United States. He is a traitor to this country."
"I really, really don't believe that Mike Pence is very trustworthy. It sounds like he sings a different song every time he says anything. Nobody knew him before Trump picked him as vice president. I think he needs to ride off into the sunset."
"So I heard a news report over the weekend that beginning with the fall football season the governing board of the SEC is going to start fining schools as much as half a million dollars that allow people to go on the field post game. All of the college presidents should have a meeting or get on the phone and agree not to pay it and watch them try to collect it. This is nothing more than political correctness run amok."
