Today's Forum for June 8

"The current U.S. recovery is much slower than is being reported by the Democratic Party, and the economy should now be really spiraling upward with the pandemic behind us. All of Biden’s proposals for tax increases and his flawed spending efforts including the $1.9 trillion stimulus have certainly caused the recovery to be slowed and his policies are clearly holding America back economically."
"So now Trump is guilty of unleashing a hate wave toward Asian Americans because he had the ability to pinpoint where the 'Chayna' virus came from? Difficult to use tact and diplomacy with a country whose government wishes us harm."
"If you are missing Trump's 'policies' you are literally saying you miss rage tweets at 4 a.m. just because he 'owned the libs.' Just admit it, you don't expect much from the government, you just want to punish people that don't agree with what Fox News tells you to believe."
"So, the hypocritical Republicans want to investigate Dr. Fauci, but not the traitorous events of Jan. 6."
"Dick Yarbrough hit the nail on the head when he said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'doesn’t have to be effective for her constituents, just loud and raucous for her base.' For those of you who love her, that means you basically just want a dog to sit by the gate and bark. You don’t care whether it actually has any teeth. And y’all are giving her your money. She may be crazy, but she knows a group of suckers when she sees one."
"Presidents will come and go, but we are united as Americans forever. Together, we are strong and successful. Divided we are petty and lose sight of what has made this country the envy of the world. It is our strength that unites us and outsiders who divide us. I pray you don’t fall into the trap of division. If you do, put your pride aside and your country first."
"Price increases on commodities like meat and gas would not be so bad if the media would quit constantly talking about them. As soon as people hear that, they run out and buy in quantity so they can beat another price increase so it's a vicious cycle."
"I really don't see the issue about chickens being in your yard. Personally, I like to hear a rooster crowing in the morning. It makes me think of the country when we lived on the farm. I enjoyed hearing them. Personally, I would rather hear a chicken or rooster any time than cats who breed like rabbits. Any time you see one, the next time you see them you see three or four. Something needs to be done about that."
"That RINO — Republican in Name Only — John Kasich is qualified to be president. I vote Democrat. I voted for Biden, but when John Kasich was running against Trump I could have voted for him. Anyone except the bully Trump."
"The Democrats are all fired up about Marjorie Taylor Greene and yet they ran somebody that bowed out of the race weeks before the election without giving much of an explanation. If that's the best you can do, people, you're never going to get that seat."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.