“If I could somehow harness the morning energy of birds, I could become truly insufferable.”
“Milo Yiannopoulos, Congresswoman Greene’s latest staffer, once stated that 13-year-old minor boys could consent to adult men pursuing them. It was so bad that Breitbart dropped him. But she cares about child grooming because Milo has decided he’s suddenly straight, right? That’s not how it works.”
“Marjorie hired who? What about the children?”
“So, the Uvalde shooter is the fault of public schools? It’s an example of the brokenness of public schools in America? So, when it comes to gun control, 100% of the blame gets put on the mental health of the shooter, but if it suits your purposes in bashing public education then suddenly it’s the fault of the schools themselves? The schools had it coming? Is that really what you’re saying? Wow.”
“It didn’t take a minute of Googling the racial breakdown of Georgia’s primaries to see that the Brunswick News’ opinion that Democrats owed the state of Georgia an apology for predicting problems under the state’s new voting laws was wrong. Sure, numbers were up, but not in predominantly Black precincts. In those precincts, the dire predictions played out as predicted.”
“Stacey Abrams narrowly missed being governor of Georgia in 2018. I hope she wins this time. I don’t care if she’s Black or yellow, she is a very smart woman, and I think she would stand for all of us.”
“The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour has had or will have stops in Rome, Chattanooga, Fort Oglethorpe, Ooltewah, Cleveland, Calhoun and Ellijay. Looks like Dalton must have committed an error on this one.”
“Republicans refuse to give in on stricter gun laws. Maybe you’re a Republican and you agree with them, but I bet if you lost a loved one to gun violence you would want it passed.”
“Sedition, Trump deserves prison for Jan. 6.”
“Hey, David Perdue, you foolishly listened to the seditionist. How did that work out for you?”
“The problem with this country is we label people. What is a liberal, a moderate or a conservative? What is the right or the left? I don’t believe in abortion but I believe in a woman’s choice. I don’t believe in same-sex marriage but I believe in human rights. I believe that the rich should pay more taxes. I believe in helping the less fortunate. I believe in right and wrong. Tell me what does this make me.”
“’When there are fewer cars, there are fewer DUIs’ isn’t the gotcha some think it is when discussing the prevalence of unchecked weapons’ availability and gun violence. But please do keep proving the point yourselves. Makes it so much easier than waiting for it to sink in.”
“Joe Biden obviously thinks he can operate and issue any kind of decree regarding student debt forgiveness without any repercussions. He and his administration continue to do nothing to solve the problems in higher education which also only aggravates this economic disaster by adding fuel to the situation with his lack of fiscal responsibility. He then acts like a child when they are caught red-handed, because he will not take responsibility for anything he has created that has a negative result.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.