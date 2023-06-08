"For the one complaining about the car on your bumper on Walnut Avenue. My guess is that you was probably driving in the inside lane. By Georgia law if you are on a multi-lane road and cars are passing you on the right you are in the wrong, called impeding traffic. The Georgia law is dubbed the 'slow poke law.'"
A city of Dalton spokesman said, "As the law is written, it applies to all roads with at least two lanes moving in the same direction. However, the exception in part (2) of the law that excepts vehicles preparing for a left turn would make it difficult to enforce on municipal streets, as vehicles in the left-hand lane of any city streets could conceivably be preparing for a left turn."
"Is it no longer a requirement that beauty salons/barbers use the disinfectant solution to sanitize combs and brushes in between customers? I'm noticing not seeing it where I go."
It still is. If you wish to file a complaint, go to https://sos.ga.gov/page/how-submit-complaint.
"Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell just saved our country by passing the debt limit. No one got everything they wanted but they all acted like adults and they compromised for the good of the country. People keep underestimating Joe Biden. Yes, he's old but he has experience, he's wise, he knows how to work with the Republicans. Joe Biden has accomplished a lot in just over two years."
"While I’m not normally a fan of Dick Polman — I’m a Republican, albeit a Reagan/Bush Republican — he makes a lot of sense in his article in Saturday's edition. It’s gratifying to see that the Congress and president, Republican and Democrat, acted like adults and avoided a catastrophic economic event for the country and the world. Everyone got something but no one got everything. We sometimes forget that everyone in our country does not think like us and we tend to demonize anyone that thinks differently. Those that think different deserve representation and a voice, that’s democracy and the way this country has been governed. ... "
"I don't think enough people understand that raising the debt limit doesn't increase spending. It is simply allowing the government to borrow to pay for things Congress has already approved."
"Getting Confederate traitor names off of our military bases is cheap at twice the price. I prefer to celebrate patriots, thanks."
""In Alabama, Republicans are trying to pass a bill that could give murder charges to any woman that has a miscarriage. I don’t care who is running in the next election, I’m voting Democrat."
"To the person who said because of Biden we have more jobs than people to fill them. We have more jobs than people who are willing to work for a living. They want to sit at home and collect unemployment and food stamps."
"Liberals will never understand why conservatives support Donald Trump. They think it's a 'personality cult' thing but it is not. He supports conservative values, so they support him."
"I have never liked Chris Christie in the past but it sounds like he knows Donald Trump pretty well."
"Like it or not, the nonsense from the Republican Party right now and the past few years is doing damage that we’ll see way down the line. Young people are more liberal, and as more conservatives leave this world the Democrats are set up to dominate. The only thing that can save the right side is to keep people poor and dumb."
