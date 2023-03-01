“If you are concerned about your child’s education, you need not worry. By the time your first-grader is a senior, the new equity standard will be reading a ‘Dick and Jane’ book and saying your two-times table (2x1=2, etc.) will ensure your child is on grade level in reading and math.”
“Long before it has recently come to light that Fox knowingly misinforms their viewers to make more profit, an academic study determined that people whose primary news source is Fox are less informed on political and social issues than individuals who consume little or no news at all.”
“I urge all reasonable people who voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene only because she had an ‘R’ after her name to view her Wikipedia page, which cites a long list of reasons why you wouldn’t have voted for her if you had only known beforehand.”
“There is a noise ordinance, so call it in. Putting it in the Forum does absolutely nothing except allow you to vent!”
“I’d like to ask the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, why Georgia has the fourth-largest power bills in the country.”
“Whoever said Georgia was a cheap place to live is wrong. We have the fourth-highest monthly energy cost in the nation. That’s Republican leadership on the Public Service Commission for you.”
“Just saw that common grocery inflation in the United Kingdom is at 17% and rising! How could Biden let this happen? Obama should be held responsible, too, right?”
“To the comment about Trump keeping his family out of prison, well that’s understandable. However, I don’t see where anybody gets off saying he did anything against the American people. He did it to himself. He didn’t endanger nobody’s lives by doing this. Why don’t they just leave him alone? Now they’ve gotten the papers, the documents, whatever, let him go forth and do whatever they think is necessary. He’s been ridiculed ever since he came out of office and it’s about time they stopped.”
“When Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was finally flushed out to visit East Palestine, he looked like Christopher Robin lost in the 100-acre woods. It’s quite obvious he has no idea what he’s doing.”
“Our government is canceling billions of dollars of young people’s debts for college while elderly people on Social Security that’s worked all their life are making decisions between medicine and groceries because they can’t afford both. Doesn’t seem fair, does it?”
“Do you know where we are in this country? It’s when the vice president’s only job is to laugh.”
“I’d love to see more people, regardless of race, color or creed, run for our local elected offices.”
“To everyone complaining about people not running for office, why don’t you get out and run?”
“People with sense don’t trust the media, and for good reason. It would be like believing everything a defense attorney has to say about their own client and nothing to the contrary.”
