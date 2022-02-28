“Praying for the people of Ukraine.”
“That was an excellent article you recently published about Hayden Wagers. He was a first-class gentleman and will be missed by many.”
“Wish you would stop printing Christine Flowers on ‘Viewpoints.’ She has made a mockery of COVID-19, mask mandates, etc. Please keep Dick Yarbrough. Love his sense of humor!”
“What exactly bothers you about the proposed animal ordinances? Are you suggesting people should be allowed to keep dogs chained up without shelter that is adequate for the weather? What exactly do you think is unfair about the rules proposed? If someone can’t be bothered to even provide the basics, then they don’t deserve to have an animal. I’d be happy if the penalties were far more punitive than proposed.”
“Trump praised Putin this week as Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Those forces have bombed hospitals, schools and residential areas, killing a kindergartner. Traitor Trump, the same one who instigated an attempted overthrow of our own government, should be prevented from ever running for office again!”
“Well, if Trump would stop saying he’s the real president, and stop playing kissy face with a ruthless dictator that has threatened our country publicly, perhaps we wouldn’t have any reason to keep having valid opinions of him. I don’t love Biden either. I’m sitting here hoping to one day be able to vote for a Republican candidate that isn’t crazy. But crazy seems to be the party line now.”
“If you continue to support Donald Trump after his comments about Putin and don’t see that he has no allegiance to anything but his own ego, I honestly, sincerely don’t know what to think. To answer your question, no I am not a Democrat.”
“The heart of capitalism is the law of supply and demand. The greater the demand for gas, the higher the price. Only a socialist would want the government to control prices or blame Biden. Whiny, Trump capitalist snowflakes.”
“So proud of Marjorie Taylor Greene for speaking at the white nationalist convention in Florida where the crowd praised Hitler and chanted for Putin.”
“Those against Marjorie Taylor Greene don’t have their heads in the sand. Those are books we have our heads in. The books taught us to do things like think, and recognize nonsense when we see it.”
“When can we see any litter cleanup on Old Dixie Road? This is where the trash from north Whitfield County is spilled on the way to the landfill. This trash makes it way into Swamp Creek, Thomason Creek, down to the Conasauga River.”
“Two-hundred years from now, when historians are studying countries like Australia, New Zealand, Canada and maybe even the United States, it’s going to be hard to convince them that these places were once great centers of freedom. It could very well be that we end up being the world’s only democracy, and I wouldn’t put a whole lot of money on that happening.”
“All these candidates running for office, they always say they are concerned about education, but when they get in there education just gets worse and worse and worse.”
“It’s a shame. From America first to America last.”
