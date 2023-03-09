Editor’s note: In response to a Forum comment regarding Whitfield County residents’ ability to text 911 during an emergency, Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Board of Commissioners chairman, said: “Last week Hamilton County (Chattanooga) announced its text to 911 capability, the first county in Tennessee. Whitfield County implemented this feature nearly six years ago in 2017. Any citizens can text to 911 today and report emergencies to a live dispatcher. Additionally, we just completed testing a new capability to livestream video from a citizen’s phone, with their permission, directly to our dispatchers. This will aid in directing first responders to the scene and collecting valuable visual information.”
“I love to hear people moan about how much they’ve lost on their investment income. It says they don’t realize that the stock market is volatile and that the money is going to start diminishing once it becomes a source of income. Except for a brief period in the spring of 2020, mine has done nothing but climb. From its previous high point before COVID until today, my retirement fund has gained 50%, even though it is managed with relatively low risk growth due to my age. For some, it might be time to evaluate how their retirement funds are being managed.”
“Curiosity compelled me to watch Tucker Carlson Monday night. After watching footage taken inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, I understand why Democrats have their undies in a wad over release of the tapes to Carlson. I’ll have to watch again to see if he shows more of the tapes.”
“I can usually tell a Trump supporter by their actions. They are very vocal, and looking to see who is hearing them, just like Trump. He loves to be heard and seen. and he loves to intimidate people around him, just like he did when he and Hillary were campaigning. He kept walking behind her trying to make her nervous.”
“If Rep. Greene were as concerned about children’s welfare as she claims to be, she’d be doing everything she could to fight for living wages everywhere. This district has 1/3 below the national median both per capita and by household. What is she doing instead? Complaining about state laws enacted in California, as the California state legislature and California governor have the right to do. What happened to states’ rights?”
“East Palestine is a perfect example of how easily Republicans are led by the nose by right-wing media. People with no knowledge of rail transport, emergency responses to chemical spills, biology or really much of anything else are suddenly experts and demand that every Democrat they can name should instantly teleport to the scene of every incident, no matter what disruption their presence would cause. Of course, they were completely silent when the same thing happened during the Trump administration. It’s all just cynical posturing, sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
“To the person who said no one who needs a chairlift to get into a plane should be president. I assume you feel Franklin Roosevelt should never have been president. Physical abilities do not determine how well the brain functions. Have you heard of Stephen Hawking?”
“I would like to highly commend the Dalton police on the job they did at the shooting near the Cliffs Apartments on Shugart Road. They handled a really dangerous situation with an armed suspect that fired at them without firing a single shot. No one was killed. The police did an amazing job that sets an example to all police forces to do their jobs of saving lives, not to take lives to get an incident under control. Great work, I am very proud of the Dalton Police Department.”
