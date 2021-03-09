Today's Forum for March 10

"At what point am I supposed to forget the Civil War now that the statue was moved? I was told we would forget our history without the statue but so far, so good!"
"President Biden's promises have turned to disappointments: Executive actions have divided, not unified; energy actions have moved us away from energy independence; a stable border situation has been turned into chaos; passed a stimulus bill that is 90% pork; I could go on and on."
"Biden's Cabinet so far looks like a group of government bureaucrats who lack experience in the free enterprise economy they are charged to oversee. They have a shortfall in working in business and thus the complexities of such; the engine of our nation. Without a sustainable economy, we have nothing."
"Race isn't the only discrimination. There is discrimination against women, obesity, being too tall or being too short, being too intelligent or not intelligent enough and not being in a good socioeconomic standing. There are countless discriminations. So what makes this country only focus on a few?"
"People, please. Nobody has 'done good' for the country. People do well, not good. If you are going to make a point, make it well (not good)."
"Dr. Seuss didn't get 'canceled.' His estate decided to stop publishing some of his books that had racist themes and images. If you had used any of them as your desktop wallpaper you'd be fired before the end of the day!"
"Johnston didn't 'save' Dalton from Sherman. The Union army liberated and occupied Dalton as soon as Johnston retreated south, and didn't burn a single thing. The scorched earth policy didn't begin until Sherman's March to the Sea from Atlanta."
"Trump got 25,000 votes to Biden's 10,000 in Whitfield, and 13,000 to Biden's 2,300 in Murray County. To pretend Trump supporters are some sort of oppressed minority up here is to reveal a persecution complex so vast no amount of facts could ever penetrate it."
"This taxpayer wants the Dalton Police Department to be adequately staffed with high-quality officers. However, a more comprehensive evaluation regarding staffing needs would be appreciated. What is overtime running on average and why? If consistently and excessively high, then how many officers are needed to reduce it to a reasonable level? The crime reports, crashes and calls for service compare one month's data to the same month a year ago. Are there also annual comparisons over three to five years? If crimes, crashes and service calls are consistently down, then do all 10 officers need to be replaced? The Public Safety Commission members should ensure a deep data dive."
"Trump used reprehensible tweets because the lame-stream media misinterpreted original contexts. He had to get through to his people somehow."
"Do you think the Dixie Chicks and Sinéad O'Connor read these screeds about the evils of cancel culture and just laugh until they cry?"
"I’m sure your doctor is a good doctor and that he would agree that Dr. Fauci is dispensing sound, fact-based information, not advice."
