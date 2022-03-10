“If you don’t want oil from some foreign dictator then you need to support electric vehicles, get out of that truck that gets terrible miles per gallon and support renewable energy that isn’t affected by foreign dictators. The environment can’t stand more fossil fuels.”
“The U.S. is a net oil exporter, which means we sell more oil than we buy from other countries. Which means we already produce enough oil to be energy independent if we just kept it for ourselves. Which further shows that drilling more wouldn’t necessarily do anything since they’d just be allowed to sell that oil to other countries.”
“Either we deal with Putin now or we’ll be dealing with him later. It’s as simple as that. We might as well go ahead and do it now.”
“The fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke seemingly very happily and proudly at a white nationalist meeting tells me a lot more about the people that continue to support her.”
“War is barbaric and it always has been a testimony to the fact that we live in a fallen world with good and evil in it. Even war testifies to the wisdom of God and his Word.”
“I’ve been voting for 50 years and I feel sorry for the Republican Party and I’m afraid of the Democratic Party, so I’m kind of lost.”
“Thank you for fact-checking the commenter about Gov. DeSantis and for providing his full comments. It’s easy to push your narrative to try to prove your point when you exclude sentences and use one comment without context.”
“On Sunday after church at about 11:15 we were at Bojangles picking up some lunch. Went through the drive-thru and got to the window to pay and the lady said, ‘The car in front of you paid for your lunch.’ I just want to tell them how thankful and grateful I am that we have people like this in our country. God bless them.”
“Joe Biden gave the most amazing State of the Union address. Anyone that thinks this man is not capable of running this country is just partisan. He was direct, he was upbeat, then to hear the Republicans’ response was sickening. The Republicans need to get their act together. The Russian television stations are playing Fox News, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Donald Trump and others. The Russian people think that’s the way we are and that’s not true.”
“I hate to admit it but I think it’s time for red light cameras in Dalton. Too many cars running red lights. Not just one going through, sometimes two or three.”
“All you people out there in Forum Land who are always commenting about the poor service from the post office, I just had the rare opportunity to talk to my mailman. I live in South Dalton near Highway 41 and he was telling me he has a thousand stops a day, including the businesses that he has to go to. Can you imagine having to get around to that many places in one day? I wouldn’t be able to be a mailman, I don’t think.”
“I think when people get elected to government offices their brains just turn to mush.”
“As individuals, our futures don’t look bright, but the gas companies are looking great.”
“I’d like to thank Biden for these high gas prices. He couldn’t lead a horse to water, much less a country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.