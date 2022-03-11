“This is for those who encourage us to vote in local elections. Thanks to the ruling class, the elections are usually a ‘done deal.’ As far as ‘having a greater Dalton,’ it is beyond hope at this time.”
“Dick Polman states that Biden’s 37% approval rating is insanely low. If the 65% vaccinated rate, 4% unemployment rate, six million new jobs and infrastructure repairs are all he has going for him, we are a doomed nation. Having to endure necessary sacrifices is one thing. The sacrifices we are being asked to make for a country we ‘couldn’t find unless our hands were duct-taped to the coordinates’ is not vital to our well-being at this time.”
“The day we elected Biden we started losing our $2 a gallon gas. Our money now goes to buy gas to go to work. I hope everybody is satisfied.”
“Lies and deception have taken a stand against the people who either don’t care or are afraid to take a stand against them.”
“Looking forward to Georgia Republicans passing a bill to force the Dalton Daily Citizen to print all of my Forum submissions because a private company not letting me say whatever I want on their dime is censorship, apparently.”
“Words cannot describe how much I am looking forward to the Georgia 14th Congressional primary debates.”
“We have enough U.S.-produced oil and crude. Only 8% comes from Russia. So how is it that oil companies are allowed to use any catastrophe to ‘justify’ price gouging? It’s not Biden’s fault or Trump’s or any other one president’s fault; instead, it is a political environment that allows and promotes greed!”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is like some children I used to teach in school that thrive on negative attention. and when y’all criticize her in the pages of the paper you’re giving her the exact thing she wants. and she’ll get reelected on the spite factor.”
“I don’t think people understand that if we put boots on the ground in Ukraine that would be the only excuse Putin needs to unleash nuclear weapons on the U.S. Think about that.”
“Do people really think President Biden has a button on his desk labeled ‘Make gas cheaper’ that he’s just ... not pushing?”
“I see you’re still letting the liberal socialists dominate the Forum. They must really hate this country. Trump’s been out of office almost a year-and-a-half and that’s all they can still talk about.”
“To the person that said President Biden ‘quietly and competently organized an effective global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,’ you’ve gotta be kidding me.”
“Wake up, Joe! We’re getting shafted by all of your policies. Open up all drilling and oil production here. It’s time for you and Kamala to resign.”
“For the 1,000th time, how many car wrecks have to occur at the intersection of Dawnville Road and Lower Dawnville Road before they put in a traffic light? I mean really, guys. Get with it.”
“To the person that said which scares me most, Trump’s talking or Biden’s doing? They both scare me to death. I’m terrified.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.