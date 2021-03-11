Today's Forum for March 12

"It's 2021 and Judy Gilreath's recent column on literacy spoke to the same issue raised in 2012 by then-Dalton Mayor David Pennington. Sadly, neither school system has yet achieved even 50% of third-graders reading on grade level. For the 2018-19 school year, the last year for state tests, 47.3% of Whitfield County and 37.6% of Dalton third-graders were on grade level. Are the school boards requiring evaluation of reading learning loss due to the pandemic and bold plans to boost our literacy rate?"
"As I watch all the stupidity, lies and hatred coming out of the Democratic Party, it occurs to me that I am one of many who can rest easy with a clear conscience. Why? Because I didn't vote for Biden and I can honestly say that is not my circus and those are not my monkeys!"
"It’s the media’s fault that Trump is a mean-spirited bully who tweets reprehensible tweets? I thought nobody could push him around. Either he’s the tough guy that stands up to Washington and can’t be pushed around or he’s the victim of the big, bad press who caused him to be reactionary and speak outside his character. Which is it? You can’t have it both ways. He was either tough and purposely vicious or he was weak enough to be easily manipulated into poor behavior. One or the other. You clearly belong to a party that’s all about personal responsibility, so please hold him responsible."
"No, Union soldiers didn't burn my family's home in the Dawnville area during the war. Instead, they stole all their food and animals, leaving women and children hungry. My great-grandfather, who was 11 when this incident occurred, told this story that has been passed down in my family. And FYI, they owned no slaves."
"No, I haven't forgotten about the Civil War, but I sure do miss that statue downtown. That was a landmark piece of art and it will surely be missed."
"Somebody wanted to know the best place to get a car wash and a wax job. I guess the best place would be your driveway."
"Somebody made the comment about Biden not tweeting. I doubt if the poor, old soul knows how."
"With Biden and Harris in charge of the country, the next four years are going to be like the movie 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.' The establishment and all the old liberals that are running Congress and the Senate will have this country broke in the next four years."
"OK, all you Dr. Seuss fans. Dr. Seuss' family pulled the six books, not anybody else. The family did it."
"What little history we think we know about our founding has been formed for us by liberal elites with a social justice agenda."
"You know, the people out here in Forum Land talk about the bullies. Nancy Pelosi is the biggest bully that's ever been in Washington. If you don't believe it, just read what she's said lately that they will not pass anything until she gets her way."
"Who says that cutting off an oil pipeline doesn't have consequences? $2.67 for gas this morning. Thanks, Joe."
"Biden has been the best candidate I've seen in years. He's been in office less than two months and he's accomplished a lot. He's worked on the virus and the stimulus, but he's got more to do. Oh, by the way, Republicans have fought him on everything but he does not tweet, he just quietly goes about his business of trying to get things done for the American people. Let's pray for him."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.