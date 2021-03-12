Today's Forum for March 13-14

"How long are the Democrats planning on keeping the fence around the Capitol? It looks like something out of a Third World country."
"Come on Whitfield County, do something about the garbage all over the roads and the subdivisions. The subdivisions here in Whitfield County all look like Third World countries, man. I've never seen so much garbage and stuff stacked up in the dadgum yards. It's really a disgrace."
"The biggest danger, apart from World War III, for our country is that we are losing — if not already lost — the center. There is no center anymore. We are in our politics ideologically exclusive. This divides our country. What I'm trying to say is we are moving to opposite extremes and in the process losing sight of objective reality."
"I just read about Latasha Heflin having the job as a public defender. I think that is so neat and she really sounds like the kind of person a lot of people would like to get to know. I am so proud of her for being real, talking about being a foster child. She had some people help her along the way and she acknowledged them. She seems so real and just a great person. I bet you that she's got a great future ahead of her. I give her five stars right up front."
"Believe me, in a lifetime teachers are not underpaid. They work 190 days a year for 30 years, then get their retirement and have the best insurance anywhere."
"I'm voting against TADs because the government's got too much control already, and besides that I don't trust them."
"They were finally successful in getting Mr. Trump out of the White House. I'd like to welcome everybody back to the hard times, because they're coming."
"Gripe, gripe, gripe. That's all that's ever in the Forum. Why can't people just for one day put something in there positive instead of always being so negative about government or whatever they can think of? Just be thankful that you're alive, for heaven's sake. You've got your health, you've got another day. So enjoy it and quit this griping all the time."
"The downtown peacocks are long in the tooth. Let us gather post-COVID and honor their lives as they wing their way to peacock paradise."
"As you go about cashing your stimulus checks, remember that Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against them."
"It is a proven fact that Georgia’s last election was legitimate, yet all of your local state representatives voted to make it more difficult for you to vote in the next elections."
"Michael Reagan has, not surprisingly, joined the ranks of the know-nothing governors whose agenda has nothing to do with the welfare of the citizens of their states."
"Trump was supposedly the savior of the Republican Party, but he’s clearly its downfall. I know many people, myself included, who no longer call themselves Republicans because of his reprehensible behavior, his manipulation of the church for political gain and his legion of bootlicking apologists that turn a blind eye to his character. Does this mean that I have become a Democrat? Absolutely not. But people who are diehard Trump allies will never have my vote."
"I love reading the Forum and finding out that President Joe Biden, all of one-and-a-half months into his presidency, has failed and doomed us all. Stop watching Fox News, guys. It's not helping you."
