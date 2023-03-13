“Before the obligatory ‘Biden is killing banks’ posts from any of you Newsmax types, just remember that much like the recent train crash in Ohio, the bank collapse was caused by the Republican Congress in 2018 that rolled back the previous bipartisan Dodd-Frank banking regulations.”
“The Silicon Valley Bank collapse really scares me.”
“Nothing in this world motivates conservatives like owning the libs. There’s no lie too audacious, no action too cruel and no person too obvious in their grifting that will ever change this.”
“Fox News is no monopoly. It is a singular minority in a sea of liberal media. ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, NPR, CNN, MSNBC vs. Fox. The lineup is so unbalanced as to be comical‚ and that doesn’t even include the other commanding heights of the culture that are firmly, flagrantly liberal: Hollywood, the foundations, the universities, the elite newspapers.”
“The courts will decide what the state Constitution says. Not the attorney general. and the state of Georgia does not have to do something just because another state does. Ultimately, the people will decide. As they should.”
“I agree with the other poster. Things really went downhill when we stopped worshiping Zeus.”
“What in the world is the ‘Curse of Oak Island’ and why does it require a one-hour TV show every night of the week?”
“People who have cable TV and internet are being priced and price gouged by these companies. Something needs to be done about it.”
“There’s a tremendous difference in FDR and Joe Biden. FDR was a highly intelligent, very capable man who was unfortunately stricken with polio at a young age. Comparing those two would be like comparing a new lime to one that was rotten and ready to be thrown out.”
“Oh good, another whiny article about teachers who don’t have any clue how good they have it. I have plenty of dangers and stress at my work but with way less time off and no pension. So sorry, I’m not shedding any tears over your situation.”
“Well, it looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene and another congressman are going to visit the thugs that broke into our Capitol. I was home that day the riot happened. It was not peaceful. They were not visitors, like Tucker Carlson tried to make like. They were thugs. These people are not victims. They are violent people that hurt others. Shame on Marjorie Taylor Greene. I am so ashamed of her and of Kevin McCarthy for giving into her.”
“I wish these golf-playing politicians would leave the town alone.”
“Poor Kamala Harris. Joe Biden won’t let you shine. He won’t even let you hold an ink pen. That’s called job scare. It’s been that way for years, but go girl!”
“Do you still think Dr. Fauci is science?”
“I guess Tuesday’s Forum was ‘Make Fun of President Biden Day.’ If Biden was senile he couldn’t read a teleprompter like he does. I rarely miss his speeches. I watched all 71 minutes of his State of the Union speech. It was excellent and he didn’t make fun of anyone. He hung around for 40 more minutes shaking hands. Then I watched this 80-year-old man fly overseas, ride a train for 10 hours to visit the president of Ukraine. I like a president that has passed more bills than most of our past presidents did. I’m 81 years old and still have a pretty good mind. I resent people making fun of his age. I like Joe Biden and I support him. and by the way, I voted for Ronald Reagan and I didn’t like it that people made fun of him either.”
