“My husband and I appreciated Rich Manieri’s Christian perspective on the Russia/Ukraine conflict, and his suggestion to pray for the suffering people of Ukraine. He also suggested sending financial support to legitimate agencies doing relief work in Ukraine. We are doing both.”
“I’ll pay more for gas for a bit if helps the people of Ukraine keep their freedom.”
“Watching Fox News and watching Republicans swoon over Vladimir Putin for a decade was sickening enough, but now watching them backtrack and calling him a killer is even more sickening. They’re nothing but a bunch of frauds.”
“I so enjoyed that interesting and informative article in the paper about the Confederate soldier who was buried on Buzzard’s Roost. I had never heard of that particular soldier and also having been a Boy Scout myself many years ago it brought back a lot of memories of good things that we used to do. It’s so heartwarming to read about people doing good things instead of people doing bad things that hurt people.”
“How many of you who are pushing for electric vehicles actually own one? I’ll bet none of you own one. Actually, your president doesn’t own one, even though his press secretary tried to dance her way around an answer when asked if he did own an electric car. His father was a used car dealer, and Biden owns several vintage cars which could not be electric. When he was on the television show “Jay Leno’s Garage,” he said he was a car guy, not an electric car guy. Joe, get out of that gas-guzzling Corvette that your father gave you and that you drive when in Delaware and buy electric before you tell me to buy one.”
“The Forum should require people to explain how, precisely, the president can control gas prices before printing their comments.”
“The more we blame our politicians for oil prices, the more the oil executives fill their pockets with record profits. Perhaps restrictions ought to be placed on oil companies that prevent them from selling domestic oil abroad or from making more than a certain percentage of profit during a time of national suffering. You’ll never convince me that prices needed to go this high this fast. Oil companies know they won’t get blamed, so they take advantage of forecasted energy cost hikes and start raising prices left and right. It still price gouging even when the whole industry is in cahoots.”
“I’d like to say something to all these people that pull into businesses’ parking lots. Those yellow lines, you’re supposed to pull in-between them. Don’t straddle them and take up two parking spaces. If you need to get a tricycle, get one.”
“It’s going to take a lot more than negative letter writing to get Marjorie Taylor Greene out of office, and so far that’s about all I’ve seen.”
“I think if you have an appointment with a doctor and you go there to keep it and you don’t see the doctor, you see a nurse practitioner, I think you should get a discount on your cost.”
“Pop culture is basically a cult of personality, as is sports nowadays. It amounts to people living vicariously through vain and often silly people.”
“It’s become clear that one of the unstated goals of the Republicans under the Gold Dome this year is to punish the people of Atlanta for daring to vote for Democrats.”
