"In 2022 oil company Saudi Aramco recorded the highest net revenue of any company in the world. Biden had nothing to do with gas prices."
"Will Georgia’s Senate Bill 215 build a higher fence that elected officials can hide their income sources behind? It does seem to have that potential. What do you think? While public officials should definitely not be forced to make their private residence address known to the nuts that are definitely out there, we — the public — need to know from where and how most elected officials suddenly put bankruptcies behind them and amass substantial personal wealth after a year or two in public office. While some elected official financial information is currently available through Georgia’s Secretary of State’s records, one has to know a little something about the internet in order to access it. Go to Secretary of State's records and check on your current elected officials and see what you find."
"I may not be the smartest dude in the world, but I'm smart enough to know that it doesn't matter if you're Black, white or green — if you talk back to, argue with or run from a police officer it's not going to turn out well for you."
"The reason why the Democrats want that Republican who lies so much out of office is because he lies better than Democrats do."
"Your hero Donald Trump, he always talks about people lying, it's a witch hunt. Every time he opens his mouth he's telling a lie."
"So what if the president is 80 years old? Give it a break!"
"This is concerning people that carry their gun exposed and don't cover it up. You should be happy that they do that because anyone breaking in or coming into the area where they're at will shoot them first, giving you time to run."
"The Democrats complaining about the release of the Jan. 6 tapes to Tucker Carlson proves that they have egg on their face."
"I just want to thank all of these businesses that sent their products to be made in China. You made them a world power."
"I don't know why Biden just doesn't send the army down to Mexico and take care of those thugs."
"Why don't they just do away with the Forum? All they can do is spew hate and trash, so get rid of it."
"We get four or five calls trying to sell us something every day, and we are old. Is there any way to stop that without doing away with our phone?"
"I'd like to suggest that the county might spend some money on storm shelters on both ends of the county. They seem to have enough for parks and all kinds of fun things. Everybody does not have a safe place to go when a storm happens."
"Personally, I like living in Marjorie Taylor Greene's district."
"It appears most of the Forum readers haven't figured out the Democratic Party dictates what the left-wing news reports."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.