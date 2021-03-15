Today's Forum for March 16

"It bothers me how much people in the Forum focus on national politics. I get the impression a lot of people here can't name our county commissioners, but know by heart a silly thing AOC said on Myspace when she was 12."
"For those that can’t remember the truth of history even a month ago, Republicans in Texas that let the power grid nearly collapse affected gas prices. The Keystone XL has nothing to do with it."
"The owners of the Dr. Seuss books decided to no longer offer for sale some of the books. One either believes in capitalism or not."
"I guess the Democrats will take the fence around the Capitol down when Republicans admit Trump lost and quit protesting."
"I believe the fence around the U.S. Capitol was put in place to protect all of our elected officials from a group of American terrorists."
"You don’t know what you’re talking about. Teachers spend more time with your children than you do and probably communicate and understand your children better than most parents. Most teachers work long hours and use their own money to supply their classrooms. The retirement fund you’re talking about is money they put aside from their paycheck so that they can retire. It’s so easy to criticize!"
"Anyone who thinks that teachers only work 190 days is not a teacher, nor does he/she actually know a teacher."
"Haha. A Forum submission griping about people griping. Irony at its best."
"Now that I'm eligible for a vaccine I've come to the conclusion that I have a better chance at winning the lottery than I do getting an appointment!"
"Our country has been at a standstill for over a year now. I was required to attend jury selection in Murray County and could not be more disappointed in our judges and criminal justice system. They have had a year to figure out how to conduct trials safely. Instead we were all packed in a church sanctuary or courtroom, and were nowhere near 6 feet apart. We also had to take off our masks to be heard. It was very poorly handled, and I’m glad to say this one time I’m thankful I wasn’t selected to serve."
"Can someone tell me why Whitfield County looks like a Third World country or mostly like the city dump? I have talked with the county code enforcement and the Whitfield County commissioners, yet can't get anything done. It's just pure garbage in people's yards. They let the stuff sit there and get rained on, so surely they don't need the stuff. It makes property values go down, and is very unsanitary. How can we get our officials to do something about the garbage in people's yards and on the street?"
"Glad to see the city cracking down on the gravesites at West Hill Cemetery. It boggles my mind why adults can't or refuse to follow basic rules. It's an indictment of where we are as a society, I suppose."
"Whatever happened to qualified journalists like Walter Cronkite, Roger Mudd and Dan Rather? All you get now is somebody's opinion that's far left of center. I'm not interested in their opinion, especially when they're wrong."
