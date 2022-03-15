"I would like to give a shout out to the Black history program that was put on at the community center."
"If you find yourself cheering on insurrections, applauding murderers and siding with Putin, you might not be the good American Christian you think you are."
"When the United States has a weak president, our enemies feel free to act out."
"You can say what you want about this so-called relationship Trump had with Putin when he was president. But what is going on in Ukraine would never have happened on his watch. Putin waited on the weakest administration in U.S. history to do something like this. Trump had a lot of faults, yes. But he wasn’t weak."
"I couldn't believe that some newscasters like Joe Scarborough on MSNBC are still talking about Donald Trump 14 months after the man left office. Some people just don't have the capacity to let go of something and move on. And the rest of us are not interested in a president that's been out of office since January 2020. Not that the one we have now is much better, mind you."
"This is to all you people who talk about how great Trump was and that he made no mistakes, and how great Biden is and he's made no mistakes. At the first of the month, we've actually got a unicorn coming to the trade center and you can ride it for $5. It's not a pony that we painted white and put a horn on its head. It's really a unicorn. You can believe that, surely."
"The more demand for a popular product, the higher the price. How do oil companies get their prices so high? Simple: less drilling. They could be drilling right now. Instead, they're popping champagne. Greedy."
"How do all of you Biden folks love the gas prices now? It's going to get better. I love it because I know what's going to happen in November."
"I'm not a Trump man but these gas prices make me wish that Trump was still in there."
"When you pull up to the gas pump and gas is $4 a gallon, ask yourself: 'Would I rather have these gas prices or a mean tweet every morning?'"
"The Biden administration said to get an electric car to escape high gas prices. That's like telling a homeless person to buy a house. Problem solved."
"If gas goes to $6 a gallon, that would just about finish the Democratic Party for the foreseeable future, and that would be a good thing."
"Intentionally allowing oil and gas to sit in the ground to drive up the prices should be criminal behavior."
"Dick Polman had the best column that I've read in a while. I think he's right. Americans are so spoiled that we whine about everything. I remember my parents talking about not being able to purchase items like sugar, flour and other things. I'm afraid our young people would not be able to survive. I'm not surprised that they do not think we should get off of Russian oil. I'm almost 81 years old and I have lived through a few recessions, but my parents lived through depressions and wars. They learned to be frugal and never made a great deal of money. They were just working people. Parents, teach these things to your children. Good will overcome evil. Keep the faith."
