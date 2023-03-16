“There is nothing wrong with Joe Biden’s mind, it’s the people who are always saying his mind is bad. Now that’s the problem.”
“Perhaps instead of telling teachers to suck it up because you’re jealous of their pension you should ask why it is that you don’t have one. Don’t you deserve to retire with dignity?”
“I agree with the person who commented about the cable bill going up. That is true. Every time you turn around it’s going up and up, and nothing’s different about anything that we watch on TV. The pictures are the same, nothing out of the ordinary. Everything is the same except the price. Now they’re going to have to do something about it if they want people to keep watching TV. If they don’t, then I don’t know what we’ll do.”
“I wonder what the Whitfield County commissioners are going to do about the homeless camps that are strewn out all over the county, and when you look on the roadside, all you see is tents and trash. It’s horrible. Y’all need to get a grip on this and get this stuff cleaned up.”
“I followed the Murdaugh trial. I also used to work in law enforcement. I don’t feel like they proved he was guilty of killing his wife and son whatsoever, especially not without a shadow of doubt. This just goes to show you that here in the United States our jury system is broke. If they feel like you’re a bad person or something else that you’ve done you could end up guilty of other things probably, but not what you’re convicted of. I think they proved that.”
“This world would be a whole lot better off if they’d just do away with two words: Republican and Democrat. Just have one party and each person would tell you what they stood for and that would be the one that got elected. That is dividing the country, Republicans and Democrats, the whole thing. It’s a scam. It’s killing America, all the politics. If they’d just do away with Republicans or Democrats it would be a whole lot better because then there wouldn’t be as much fighting.”
“Better late. Maybe. The Georgia House unanimously passed the Georgia Early Literacy Act requiring that students’ reading proficiency be screened three times per year. Students falling behind would receive ‘intensive reading intervention.’ But the Senate is forming a 24-member committee to review literacy research and make best practice recommendations. So when will substantive changes occur? The research has been done and best practices are known. It’s long past time for action and accountability.”
“Relax, folks. Biden says no taxpayer money will be used to bail out the failed banks’ depositors. The money will come from higher fees paid by banks to the FDIC. But wait! Might banks increase user fees to cover their increased costs? Hmmm. Maybe, but there is the loan program that the feds are using to keep the cash flowing. It is backed by taxpayers.”
