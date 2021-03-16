Today's Forum for March 17

"Everyone better go ahead and check the sky for flying pigs. I actually agreed with Kyle Wingfield for once."
"For anyone who's currently listening to Fox News peddle vaccine disinformation, Rupert Murdoch got vaccinated in December and Donald Trump was vaccinated in January."
"To the Forum caller who feels they have a better chance of winning the lottery than getting a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, I want to tell you to go to the Walgreens website and sign up. I got an appointment there in 15 minutes for last Thursday and there were 29 openings for that day. Use the internet."
"My wife is not yet 65. She called the phone number for the state Monday. They told her the closest place that she could get the shot was 100 miles from the Whitfield County Health Department. This is something else. I do not see why it can't be done like the flu shots were done. Everything with the flu shots was well organized and it was well organized when I got my COVID shot a few weeks back. A hundred miles is a long way to drive, especially at 64 and retired on a fixed income. This is just not right. There is something wrong with this system. Gov. Kemp needs to get off his tail and see what's going on with it."
"Out here in Dawnville I just watched Newsmax and guess who was on. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She is driving them crazy up there in Congress. You know, those do-nothing representatives. Well, they know she's there and she's trying to make herself visible. Maybe she'll be a good antithesis of Nancy Pelosi."
"Please, please enforce the rules in Dalton's West Hill Cemetery. My loved one is buried there and when I visit his gravesite it's like a circus up there with all of the lights and whirly-winds and flowers all over the graves. Please, please enforce the rules."
"Biden is more like a camp counselor than a president. I keep waiting for someone to sing 'Kumbaya.'"
"I wasn't griping. It wasn't a form of griping. It was merely a statement made referring to people who griped."
"How's that Biden thing working out at the southern border, people?"
"If a statue of a Civil War general is landmark art, then I'm taking up finger painting."
"I can't understand the left defying common sense."
"Could someone with tree knowledge help me out? I have about six crape myrtle trees that have gotten overgrown and just too tall. They need to be pruned back. Could someone please let me know when this can be done and just how far they should be cut back? I sure would appreciate it."
"I want to thank whoever was responsible for getting the left turn signal on the bypass, which turns left onto Pleasant Grove Drive. I live on Pleasant Grove Drive and ever since they put that traffic light there it's been a nightmare to try to turn left safely. So thank you so much. I know the school had a lot to do with it but the rest of us who live on Pleasant Grove Drive, we hope it was for us, too. Thanks so much!"
