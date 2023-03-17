“Talking about numerous sales/scam phone calls at all hours! I unplugged my landline over two years ago and only use my cellphone (when there is reception) because of so many of those unwanted phone calls.”
“Poof! $10,000 to $20,000 of student loans will be forgiven if Biden has his way. and now it’s the folks with more than $250,000 in the failed banks being given a get out of jail free card. Big government — uh, taxpayers — at your service.”
“This recent massive banking crisis was created solely by the reckless and incompetent Joe Biden and his administration’s economic inflationary actions. Of course, the Democrats are now trying to use their old usual escape catchphrase and blame Donald Trump.”
“There’ll always be more liberal news outlets because there’re more honest people than liars.”
“Food prices, gas prices — inflation is the capitalism Republicans say they love until Trump’s free money prime rate backfires. There is no free lunch, even for retirement investments.”
“It’s going to take locking up some of these bad bankers. They continually insist on bad banking practices. Lock ‘em up, make an example out of them. That way it will bring back a little consumer confidence. As it is, no one has confidence in these banks. Can you blame them?”
“This crazy bank situation with the government and the high interest rates, the ones that are really hurting are the seniors who have worked hard all of their lives, got some money in 401(k)s, invested it, hoping to have a decent retirement or some decent retirement years and now it’s going to kill their savings. That’s a shame, an absolute shame, thanks to Joe Biden. Just go away Joe!”
“Kasey Carpenter, please run for Congress. You are our only hope.”
“I don’t see how Trump can possibly lie more than Biden.”
“The comment about the guy carrying the gun in the store to give you time to run, you’re assuming that he’s a good guy, too. You know, that’s not always true.”
“Does anyone in Forum Land know if there’s a company that sells safety supplies, hospital supplies like chairs that go in the showers and different things?”
“I believe before a former senator or congressman is called honorable he needs to prove he’s honorable.”
“Biden has the unmitigating gall and the audacity to blame every one of his screw-ups on Trump. Does he not think that people are smart enough to see through that? This guy has got to go.”
“I think I’m going to walk out in my yard and scream at the top of my lungs if I hear one more word or see one more report on the news about this murder trial in South Carolina. You would think no one has ever murdered someone in the United States with the time they’re devoting to that story.”
“I mailed a letter from Varnell to Tunnel Hill and it looks like it’s going to take three days to get there. It’s already been two.”
“With as cold as it’s been lately I would love to have a big helping of that so-called global warming.”
