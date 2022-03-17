“On May 22, 1976, a time capsule filled with local ‘76 items was placed in a time capsule and buried in the Dalton courthouse lawn. It is to be opened in 2026, 50 years later. This was also part of the bicentennial celebration. There is a May 10, 1976, Daily Citizen-News story about this occasion which you can search online and find.”
“The contrast between the speeches of Zelensky and Putin is startling. And, when the elected Republican leadership does not wholeheartedly condemn/discipline those applauding Putin’s heinous methods, the GOP has acknowledged it’s become the government of Putin and support his anti-democratic, authoritarian bonds of government. Our 14th District representative is one of the most strident and does not represent me. The links and similarities between Putin and Trump are not encouraging and rather frightening.”
“If Russia invaded while Trump was still president the only thing that would be different is that we’d be sending military aid to them instead of Ukraine.”
“Putin attacked Ukraine because you think Biden is a weak president. Nonsense! If Trump were president when Putin made that decision, do you actually believe that Trump would side with NATO?”
“We’re still talking about Trump because he won’t shut up and go away.”
“Republicans simultaneously want their kids to do well in school, and are terrified they might learn something.”
“In case you’re wondering why everyone is up in arms about Marjorie Taylor Greene attending a white nationalist rally. Nick Fuentes is anti-American and has all intentions of destroying the country. Let that sink in and then you might understand the outrage. If you still vote for her you’re anti-American.”
“There are so many commercials on TV now about lawyers getting people to sue for everything in group suits. Those class action lawsuits, I guarantee you, the only ones that are going to make any money off of them if they win is the lawyers. You might get a dollar and a quarter a month.”
“OK, who’s with me? I think there are too many commercials on TV. You can’t even watch a program of anything unless they are breaking in on you with the same thing three or four times.”
“I think Biden should send those that are on Social Security another stimulus check so we can finally get gas at his prices.”
“You can see in real time the dangers of disinformation going on in Russia where the citizens believe their military is fighting a Nazi regime and blame their adversaries for plotting the same thing that they are about to inflict on the innocent people of Ukraine. It’s just like Trump claiming the election was stolen from him while he was actually trying to steal the election.”
“In Georgia, you can experience all four seasons of the year in the same day.”
“Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Joe Biden. Nobody knows which one is the sorriest president we’ve ever had, but one thing’s for sure, Kamala Harris is the worst vice president we’ve ever had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.