"Biden called Putin out for being a war criminal, Trump praised him and called him a genius. Which side are you on?"
"Thank you King Door for promptly repairing our garage door, just it time for my wife to make her doctor's appointment. Outstanding."
"Are there any businesses in Dalton and Northwest Georgia doing business in Russia? Does anyone know of any who have stopped doing business in Russia recently?"
"If people are so concerned about the price of gas, why don't you try slowing down and ease up on the pedal when taking off?"
"As a lifelong Republican, I’m angry that Marjorie Taylor Greene is our Congressional representative. The U.S. Congress came together on a 424-8 vote to remove Russia’s favored trade status with the U.S. She was one of the eight votes along with seven other extremists. Her true colors have come out."
"It costs money to put programming on TV. Commercials are how it is paid for. But, evidently there are those that believe they should get it for free."
"Would the gentleman who returned a lost item Thursday night please come back to the house for a reward? God bless you for being honest!"
"They say that every cloud has a silver lining, and this one does too on the subject of high gas prices. Because if it gets up to $6, $7, $8 a gallon all these people that ride around in fancy cars are going to find out what the rest of us who don't have a car have known for years. Getting around without one is a chore and staying at home is boring as heck. So stock up on your popcorn and Cokes, because I think you're going to find out real soon."
"I have nothing against Aaron Rodgers. I think he's a nice guy. But is anyone worth $50 million in football or anything else? I don't think so. This salary thing is way out of control."
"Trying to explain oil production to a Republican is kind of like trying to explain empathy to Vladimir Putin. Ain't gonna happen."
"Do you still think you have an adult in charge?"
"The person that had the comment in the Forum recently that the people that voted for Biden are getting the shaft like everybody else, I couldn't have said it better myself. It serves them right that they're going to get three more years of it."
"The Democrats when they are all the time putting down Trump, when he was in office, now that he's been out nearly two years, in my opinion the reason they didn't care for Trump and are still bashing him is he said it like it was, he didn't hold back. He knew what to say and he said it. He didn't hee-haw around to try to think of something that the people maybe would like to hear. That's what is wrong now. Biden doesn't have a clue as to what to do with this country. He's just letting it go down and down. But Trump, he's the one that got in there and did what was supposed to be done and he didn't mind telling it like it was. Personally, I can't wait for him to be reelected president."
